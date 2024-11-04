Outspoken rapper announces ninth child amid year of controversy

Rapper Boosie Badazz revealed he’s expecting his ninth child, sharing the news through an Instagram video of himself dancing at an Atlanta Hawks game Oct. 28.

“BABY OTW DANCE!! 🔥 IM ABOUT TO BE A DADDY AGAIN,” the rapper posted, garnering thousands of supportive comments from fans. While Boosie did not name the mother, media reports suggest it is his current partner, Rajel Nelson.

The announcement adds to a year of headline-generating social media posts from the rapper. In August, he sparked debate after criticizing R&B singer Usher’s performances with married women, tweeting, “I DONT AGREE WITH MY WIFE GRINDING ON NO USHER‼️” The post generated millions of views and launched weeks of online discussion about relationship boundaries.

In September, Boosie made waves defending Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton on Instagram, writing “LEAVE SEAN PAYTON ALONE” after criticism of the coach’s sideline behavior went viral. The unexpected sports commentary earned him an invitation to appear on ESPN’s “First Take.”

His October criticism of Taylor Swift attending NFL games to support Travis Kelce drew significant attention: “SHE RUINING THE FOOTBALL VIBE,” he posted, leading to widespread media coverage and fan reactions across platforms.

The 41-year-old Louisiana native, born Torrence Hatch Jr., has used social media to address family matters as well. During a recent “Caresha Please!” appearance, Boosie discussed tensions regarding his adult daughter’s sexuality, later issuing a public apology through his platforms.

Fan response to the pregnancy announcement has been largely supportive. “Congratulations ❤️ we all know how much you have been wanting another baby so happy for you and the family,” wrote one follower. Another added, “Congratulations to you and the Mrs. I’m so happy for you two!!!! This is what you wanted. Miracles and Blessings.”

Boosie’s career spans over two decades, beginning with his work in the group Concentration Camp in the 1990s. He gained widespread recognition as a solo artist in the 2000s, particularly after his 2006 major-label debut “Bad Azz.”

The rapper continues to balance his music career with his expanding family responsibilities, regularly addressing both in his characteristically unfiltered social media presence.