7 jaw-dropping moments from WWE Crown Jewel 2024 that left fans speechless

The night that changed everything in Saudi Arabia

Move over, regular wrestling shows – Crown Jewel 2024 just flipped the entire WWE universe upside down! From shocking victories to unexpected alliances breaking apart, this Saudi showdown had everything wrestling fans live for. Let’s break down the absolute chaos that went down in Riyadh and what it means for the upcoming Survivor Series in Vancouver.

The American Nightmare becomes everyone’s dream champion

In a match that had fans jumping out of their seats, Cody Rhodes pulled off the unthinkable by defeating the powerhouse Gunther. The victory wasn’t just about grabbing gold – it was about proving that Rhodes has officially reached god-tier status in WWE. But hold onto your seats, because this triumph comes with a twist. A certain Kevin Owens has his sights set on that shiny new belt, and their friendship? Let’s just say it’s not looking too friendly anymore.

LA Knight keeps living that superstar life

Talk about a defender who knows how to get it done! LA Knight walked into Crown Jewel with the United States Championship around his waist and walked out the same way, surviving a triple threat challenge against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. YEAH! The megastar proved once again why he’s the hottest thing in WWE right now.

The match that never was (but somehow still stole the show)

Remember that Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens match everyone was hyped about? Plot twist – it never actually happened! Instead, fans got treated to an all-out brawl that left everyone wondering what just hit them. Sometimes the best matches are the ones that break all the rules.

Morgan’s magical moment

In what might be the biggest surprise of the night, Liv Morgan shocked the world by taking down the dominant Nia Jax. This wasn’t just any victory – this was Morgan proving all the doubters wrong and claiming her spot at the top of the women’s division.

The visionary strikes again

Seth “Freakin” Rollins showed exactly why he’s called the visionary by outsmarting the monster Bronson Reed. But don’t think this story is over – Reed isn’t the type to forget a loss, and this rivalry is just heating up. With Survivor Series around the corner, Rollins might want to watch his back.

The Bloodline bleeds

The biggest shocker? Watching Roman Reigns and The Usos taste defeat against Solo Sikoa’s crew. This wasn’t just a loss – it was a message. The Tribal Chief’s empire might be showing cracks, and with War Games looming at Survivor Series, everything could come crashing down.

What this means for Survivor Series

Vancouver better brace itself for November 30, because Survivor Series is shaping up to be nuclear. Rhodes defending against a former friend, Rollins dealing with an angry giant, and The Bloodline potentially imploding – the storylines are hotter than ever.

The real winner here? The fans. Crown Jewel didn’t just deliver matches; it rewrote the entire WWE landscape. With every superstar’s path now twisted in unexpected directions, Survivor Series won’t just be another premium live event – it’ll be the culmination of storylines that’ll have everyone talking well into 2025.

For the WWE Universe, the road to Survivor Series just got a lot more interesting. The only question now is: are you ready for what comes next?