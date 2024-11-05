Rihanna snaps at fans who questions why she’s not a US citizen

Rihanna is renowned for wielding a wicked tongue when it comes to her classic clapbacks.

The Barbadian national said in jest to her 110 million Instagram followers that she would try to break into the polling place to cast her vote, using her son’s passport since he’s a naturalized American citizen. Rihanna is not.

Most fans are aware that Bad Gal RiRi never applied for citizenship in the U.S. But her post prompted one fan to come after her, which The Shade Room screenshot.

Rihanna makes quick work of a follower who questions her

“How TF can you live her and been living her if you aren’t a US citizen?” the fan asked.

This time, Rihanna’s comeback was short and succinct:

Most fans got Rihanna’s back

IG users took to the comments section to support Rihanna’s citizenship stance that it is financially advantageous to remain a citizen of her hometown.

“If you make hundreds of millions of dollars a year as she does as a businesswoman and artist with true wealth,” one fan said, adding, “becoming a citizen will cost you tens of millions if not hundreds of millions of dollars being taxed on your capital gains or income as a U.S. Citizen. Even one of the founders of Facebook gave up his citizenship as it was costing him hundreds of millions of dollars if he was being taxed as a U.S. CITIZEN. I don’t blame Rihanna. Would you naturalize yourself as an American if it would cost you hundreds of millions of dollars versus staying a foreign national which she is as being from Barbados? 😂 Do the math before spilling out pure ignorance.”

“They gonna stop playing with her!😂😂😂,” another fan giggled.

A third fan criticized the questioner for allegedly not paying attention during social studies and government classes.

“😭 What did you all learn in school? This is alarming !!! So many of you are not aware of how the government runs and the laws 😵‍💫,” they admonished.