Racist threats target Black students nationwide following Trump’s election

In the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, Black students at the University of Alabama have reported receiving a series of alarming racist text messages. This disturbing trend appears to be spreading across the nation, raising significant concerns about safety and racism in educational institutions.

Racist messages flood Black students’ phones

According to reports from the Crimson White, Black students at UA have been inundated with threatening messages from anonymous numbers. These messages, which include area codes from various states, make it challenging for authorities to trace the senders. One particularly egregious message stated that the recipient had been “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation,” reflecting a deeply troubling resurgence of racist rhetoric.

Another message ominously instructed the recipient to be ready for transport by “Executive Slaves” in a brown van, further emphasizing the chilling nature of these threats. The impact on students and their families has been profound, with many expressing fear and anxiety about their safety on campus.

Fear and anxiety among students and parents

Arleta McCall, mother of freshman Alyse, shared her distress over the situation, revealing that her daughter felt compelled to skip classes due to safety concerns. McCall articulated her feelings of unease and disappointment, questioning how the sender could have obtained personal information about her daughter, including her phone number and racial identity.

Other students echoed similar sentiments. Freshman biology student Hailey Welch recounted her experience of receiving multiple threatening texts and facing racial slurs from individuals wearing MAGA hats. Initially dismissing the messages as a joke, Welch soon realized the gravity of the situation as more students reported receiving similar threats.

Community outrage and calls for action

The community’s response has been one of outrage, with McCall’s Facebook post about the incident garnering thousands of shares and comments. The anonymity of the sender has left many feeling vulnerable, prompting calls for the University of Alabama to address the issue of racism on campus. The ongoing investigation into these threats has highlighted the urgent need for universities to create safe environments for all students.

A nationwide trend of racism

NewsOne confirmed that similar messages have been sent to Black students across the country, indicating a broader trend of racial intimidation following Trump’s election. Reports from police in Georgia and North Carolina have revealed investigations into alleged threats from white supremacist groups targeting Black Americans, particularly women, in the lead-up to the inauguration.

According to the Ledger-Inquirer, the alarming information regarding these threats began circulating before Election Day, with reports of KKK members plotting against Black individuals, particularly women. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has acknowledged the existence of a text thread suggesting potential attacks on African American women, although they have stated that no specific threats have been confirmed.

The recent surge in racist threats against Black students following Trump’s election victory underscores a troubling reality of racial hostility in America. As investigations continue, it is imperative for universities and communities to stand against racism and ensure the safety of all students. The voices of those affected must be amplified, and decisive action must be taken to combat this alarming trend.