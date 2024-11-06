Faith, frustration, and the future: Reflections of Black college students

In a remarkable gathering at the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel in the Atlanta University Center (AUC), approximately 500 Black Gen Z voters—representing Morehouse, Spelman, and the broader Atlanta college community—came together to participate in an election watch party like no other. Organized through the generous support of the United Negro College Fund, The Cause International, as well as campus organizations like the Morehouse and Spelman Student Government Associations, the event was infused with the excitement and hope of young voters invested in shaping the future. Yet, as the night wore on, and former President Donald Trump emerged as the likely victor, many attendees began to grapple with complex emotions about the election’s implications for their lives and their communities.

For these young voters, this election was personal. They have witnessed firsthand the systemic inequities in healthcare, education, criminal justice, and economic opportunity that continue to impact Black communities disproportionately. They are the generation that watched George Floyd’s murder, faced the rollback of abortion rights, observed Black American classic literature become banned, and bore witness to the persistent struggle for civil justice. And now, faced with the reality of another Trump presidency, many fear that the fight they’ve been waging has only become steeper.

In the wake of the election results, Joshua Gandy, a senior political science major, president of the Morehouse-Spelman Prelaw Society, and member of the Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., spoke powerfully about the complex emotional toll the election had taken. “The uphill battle faced during this election season has brought both fatigue and hope,” he shared. “The turnout at the election night watch party held in the AUC was a sign to me that our generation is still fighting despite the obstacles in our path. While the results were not what we had hoped for and feelings of anger, uncertainty, and caution are expected, and even necessary, the work I have seen from student leaders across campus is deeply appreciated and impactful nonetheless.”

Gandy’s words, full of resilience, serve as a reminder that while electoral outcomes are a critical part of the struggle for justice, they are not a single story or narrative. This generation understands that the journey toward equality requires consistent action and a willingness to engage in the long-term, often grueling work of change.

Corey Brooks Jr., a junior public health major at the University of Pennsylvania and a Ben Franklin and Johnson scholar, echoed this sense of frustration and fear but also pointed to the need for collective action. “Today, I woke up to find that a person who actively opposes my rights and everything I strive for as an aspiring healthcare professional dedicated to promoting health and education equity has achieved the highest office in the land,” he said. “The feeling is indescribable, reminiscent of 2016—only now it’s intensified by the fact that I was able to vote this time as an adult and that I live in a state pivotal in deciding the election, Pennsylvania. I feel powerless and voiceless, particularly as a student at the University of Pennsylvania where Trump attended.”

Brooks’ sentiment reflects the despair that many young Black students feel, particularly those studying at predominantly white institutions (PWIs) who often face microaggressions, discrimination, and isolation in spaces where they are one of few voices advocating for change. For Brooks, the election result underscores the broader structural challenges that remain and highlights the need for more support systems that promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Yet, not all hope is lost. Taniyah Taitano, a sophomore political science major and education studies minor from Norfolk, Virginia, and secretary of institutional advancement at Spelman College, spoke to her faith as a source of strength in these challenging times. “This country has always been divided, particularly within the Black community, and the means have definitely justified the ends in this election,” Taitano stated. “Instead of casting stones, I want to take a moment to enlighten everyone that the work is not done! I am extremely proud of Gen Z, especially my AUC brethren, sisters, and Black college students who attend HBCUs.”

For Taitano, the election results, though discouraging, serve as a call to action. Quoting scripture, she expressed, “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” In Taitano’s eyes, as difficult as it may be, this moment is not the end of the road but a continuation of a long, arduous journey toward justice—a journey that requires both tenacity and faith.

Antoine V. Taylor, CEO of The Cause International, also shared his thoughts, reinforcing the importance of young people’s voices in shaping the future. “The most power we have is our voice,” he stated, urging the students not to lose sight of their influence. “We have to remember how big our voices really are. Today and forever, The Cause International is still committed to the work that lies ahead. We are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders who have the power to change the future. This is the marathon, not a sprint, and the work must continue.”

The work of The Cause International and Taylor’s words are a crucial reminder that, even in moments of deep disappointment, it is essential to remain engaged, advocate, and build bridges for future generations. While not yielding the results that many in the room had hoped for, this election illuminated the importance of sustained engagement, the need for relentless advocacy, and the power of collective action.

As we look toward the future, we know that while the path may be challenging, we are not alone in this journey. For every Black American feeling grief, worry, doubt, or anxiety around the election results, remember that our community has always risen stronger through trials. The recent gathering at the AUC election watch party was filled with unity, strength, and a shared purpose—a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together. If you feel the sting of disappointment today, let it fuel your determination and turn your pain into purpose and your advocacy into action. The journey toward a just society is far from over, and the passion of these young leaders lights the way forward. In the words of Joshua Gandy, “We should not be discouraged but continue the fight against the injustices presented to us by the United States, despite the outcome of this election.” Let their example remind us that hope is alive, and we will keep pushing for a brighter future.

“We who believe in freedom cannot rest. We who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.” – Ella Baker

