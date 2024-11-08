How female rappers are embracing their natural hair

In the world of hip-hop, female rappers are not just known for their lyrical prowess and vibrant personalities; they are also setting trends in beauty and self-expression. While many of these artists, such as GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, are often seen sporting glamorous wigs and elaborate hairstyles, they are also embracing their natural hair. This article explores how these talented women are showcasing their authentic locks and promoting healthy hair journeys.

GloRilla’s natural hair journey

GloRilla, known for her energetic performances and catchy tracks, recently took to social media to flaunt her natural hair. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of her flourishing fro, stretching out a section of her hair to highlight its length. She humorously captioned the post, “I’m so tender-headed I keep my braids up for a whole 4 months before I get ’em redid 😭 at least my hair growing.” This candid moment not only showcases her hair growth but also resonates with many who understand the struggle of maintaining natural hair.

Megan Thee Stallion: From long to short and back again

Megan Thee Stallion is another artist who frequently changes her hairstyle, transitioning from long to short in a matter of moments. Beneath her stunning wigs by Kellon Deryk, Megan boasts a head full of beautiful curls. She has confidently posed in campaigns, including a memorable Calvin Klein ad where she showcased her natural hair. This versatility highlights the beauty of embracing one’s natural texture while still enjoying the freedom of wigs and styling.

Sexyy Red’s embrace of natural beauty

Sexyy Red, known for her hit song “Get It Sexyy,” has also embarked on a healthy hair journey. Recently, she traded her signature red wig for a more natural look, opting for minimal makeup to let her beauty shine through. Fans have praised her for this decision, celebrating her natural beauty and the impressive length of her hair. This shift not only emphasizes her authenticity but also encourages others to embrace their natural selves.

Nicki Minaj: A Barb with beautiful hair

Nicki Minaj, a pioneer in the rap industry, has long been known for her colorful wigs and bold fashion choices. However, she has also made headlines for her natural hair. Years ago, she shared a selfie revealing her real hair, which sparked conversations about beauty standards in the industry. Minaj’s playful approach to her hair journey encourages fans to appreciate their natural beauty.

Cardi B: A DIY hair care queen

Cardi B is not only a chart-topping artist but also a hair care enthusiast. She recently shared a selfie showcasing her straightened hair, captivating her followers. In a tweet, she opened up about her hair regimen, revealing her commitment to a homemade hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water. “So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown!” she shared. Cardi’s transparency about her hair care journey inspires many to adopt similar practices for healthier hair.

The power of natural hair

The journey of these female rappers highlights the importance of embracing natural hair and promoting healthy hair practices. By sharing their experiences, they not only challenge beauty norms but also empower their fans to appreciate their authentic selves. Whether it’s GloRilla’s flourishing fro, Megan Thee Stallion’s curls, Sexyy Red’s natural beauty, Nicki Minaj’s playful updates or Cardi B’s DIY hair care tips, these artists are leading the way in celebrating natural hair in the hip-hop community.