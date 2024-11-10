One person was killed and multiple others were shot when a gunman fired dozens of shots at Tuskegee University’s 100th homecoming celebration.

The police incident report obtained by AL.com states the deceased individual had no affiliation with the historically Black college that is located 40 miles east of Montgomery, Alabama. Among the injured students, a female was struck in the stomach while one male was hit in the arm. They were rushed to East Alabama Medical Center and Baptist South Hospital. No word on the status of the victims.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Lt. Jeremy Burkett said the shooting happened on the campus at 1:40 a.m. No suspects were immediately identified, but State Bureau of Investigation Special Agents are investigating.

“Some idiots started shooting,” Tuskegee City Police Chief Patrick Mardis said. “You couldn’t get the emergency vehicles in there there were so many people there.”

The famed HBCU had just celebrated its 100th homecoming on Saturday, hours before the tragic shooting took place later that night.

Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, about 135 miles northwest of Tuskeegee University, released a statement about the mass shooting tragedy, according to news station WHDH. Their football team captured a blowout victory over host Tuskegee, 37-7, on Saturday, Nov. 9

“Today, our hearts are with the Tuskegee family as they face the tragic aftermath of the recent shooting on campus,” the college said. “We extend our deepest condolences to those impacted and pray for healing and justice. Miles College stands with you in this difficult time.”

WHDH stated that officers did not release any further details about the shooting, while AL.com wrote that law enforcement would release more information on Sunday afternoon.