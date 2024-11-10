Michelle Beadle says N-word on the air

Veteran sports reporter Michelle Beadle is in hot water after letting loose the N-word as she was saying Denver Nuggets.

Beadle is the host of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, and she was taking with NBA analysts Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons, when she said the N-word instead of the Nuggets.

She began the conversation, saying “Michael Porter Jr. recently said — aw I don’t like this — that if the [n-word], the Nuggets, don’t win this,” she said, realizing instantly the gravity of what she said.

Beadle immediately looked left at her co-hosts, trying to mop up from the faux pas. “Don’t try to get me on that,” she quipped, attempting to steer the conversation back on track.

“I’m buying. Beadle gonna be in trouble today,” Williams said as he laughed uproariously. Beadle retorted, “That’s not fair!” trying to defend herself. “That’s not even a thing, it’s not even a word,” she insisted, clearly flustered.

Williams assuaged Beadle that he got her back and that the error was not intentional.

“You coming in the club, I got you. Ain’t nobody gonna say nothing.”

From there, the trio were able to get back on track and finished conversing about the topic.