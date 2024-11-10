Young Thug delivers menacing message to Gunna

Young Thug surprised hip-hop fans when he hopped on X and claimed that he and Gunna were not cool like that.

“Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy,” Thugger wrote in a post that has since been deleted.

It remains unclear if the YSL leader was hacked or if he’s letting his true feelings known. Ironically, earlier this year, Young Thug asked the Fulton County presiding judge to allow him to make music with Gunna while on parole.

The infamous YSL RICO trial ended when Young Thug entered a non-negotiated plea, which happens when the defense and prosecution fail to agree on sentencing, leaving the final decision to the judge. Before sentencing, Williams addressed the court, taking accountability for his actions and apologizing to his family.

“I take responsibility for my crimes.” he said, “I find myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool. I understand that you can’t be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end badly.”

We hasten to add that Thug’s father, Jeffery “Big Jeff” Williams Sr, has publicly supported Gunna and reportedly went to watch Gunna’s The Bittersweet Tour. The father also lambasted Gunna’s detractors for labeling him “a snitch.”

Meanwhile, fans are perplexed at Thug’s message on X. He has yet to say whether his account was hacked or not.

“Now why he do this after asking the judge to make music with him?” one fan asked, while a second person registered confusion. “What!!!!! Tf?”

“He got hacked right?” a third person asked, while a fourth person stated, “I just bust out laughing.”

A fifth person opined that Thugger is returned to that life, saying, “He going right back.”