Young Thug to appear at Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes game

At the urging of Deion Sanders Jr., rap star Young Thug is set to appear at an upcoming Colorado Buffaloes home game in Boulder.

Freshly freed following the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia history, Thugger’s inner circle indicated to Deion Sanders’ son that Thug will attend one of the last two collegiate football games of the season.

Sanders Jr., 30, was excited to alert fans to the possibility of having the 33-year-old Atlanta-based emcee decorate the sidelines of the team that his father, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, coaches and that his younger brothers, Shilo, 24, and Shadeur, 22, play for.

This would be Young Thug’s first public appearance since the infamous YSL RICO trial ended in November after he spent more than two years in jail.

This episode kicked off on November 5 when Sanders took to X to express his desire for the rapper — whose real name is Jeffrey Williams — to be at one of the Buffaloes’ two remaining home games.

Thug’s sister, Dolly White, responded to his tweet, saying that she would be down with that. Afterwards, Thugger, White and Sanders Jr. connected on FaceTime, which Sanders told his X fans had a positive outcome.

How this would work out logistically remains to be seen.

Social media was conflicted about Thugger being a star guest for the Buffaloes.