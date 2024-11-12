Reality star NeNe Leakes confronts son’s growing legal challenges

Reality television star NeNe Leakes‘ son Bryson Bryant has failed to report to his probation officer since August, escalating concerns about his compliance with court-ordered supervision.

Court documents show Bryant missed scheduled appointments on Aug. 14 and Sept. 30. His probation officer has been unable to locate him despite attempts through phone calls and jail roster checks. The most recent case update was filed Oct. 3.

The missed appointments follow Bryant’s May plea agreement on charges of giving false information to law enforcement. As part of the deal, prosecutors dropped a felony charge of fentanyl possession. The court sentenced Bryant to 12 months of probation, mandated 40 hours of community service and ordered him to pay a $500 fine. He must also submit to random drug testing.

Leakes, who gained fame on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has openly discussed her son’s substance use disorder. During an appearance on the Reality with the King podcast, she addressed his ongoing struggles.

“He needs a lot of counseling,” Leakes said. “Like many families out there, I have family members that are struggling with drugs and certain addictions. He has an addiction.”

The family faces multiple challenges. Leakes’ husband Gregg died in 2021, and her younger son Brentt has experienced health issues. These circumstances have prompted an outpouring of support from fans on social media platforms.

This situation highlights the broader impact of substance use disorder on families. Treatment professionals emphasize that recovery often involves multiple attempts and ongoing support, though they recommend maintaining boundaries while supporting loved ones through the process.

Bryant’s probation status remains uncertain as authorities continue attempts to locate him. The court has not yet announced any additional actions regarding the missed appointments.

These developments add to a series of personal challenges for the Leakes family, who have maintained a public presence while navigating private struggles. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges many families face when dealing with addiction and legal issues.