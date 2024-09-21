Nene Leakes, the beloved reality television star known for her role in “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” recently opened up about her profound grief following the loss of her husband, Gregg Leakes. The couple shared a deep bond over their decades-long marriage, which ended with Gregg’s passing from cancer in September 2021. As Nene continues to navigate life without him, she candidly expressed her feelings during an Instagram Live session, resonating with many fans who have experienced similar losses.

The depth of grief

During the Instagram Live, Nene was asked by a fan if she misses Gregg, to which she responded with heartfelt sincerity. “I miss Gregg so much. There’s this old saying that you never miss a good thing until it’s gone, and that sh– is for real,” she shared. Nene reflected on how she often thinks about what Gregg would have liked or how he would have reacted to certain situations.

A love story for the ages

The love story between Nene and Gregg is one marked by resilience and commitment. They first married in 1997, divorced in 2011, and then remarried in 2013, showcasing the strength of their connection. Nene described Gregg as a significant influence in her life, stating, “He did so much to propel my career and support me. It’s hard for anybody to walk in his shoes; Gregg is that guy. I was lucky and blessed by God to have such a great husband for so many years.”

Life after loss

Since Gregg’s death, Nene has been involved in an on-and-off relationship with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. They began dating shortly after Gregg’s passing, but their relationship has been tumultuous, marked by multiple breakups and public scrutiny. Nene has faced challenges, including a lawsuit from Sioh’s ex-wife, who accused her of being a homewrecker. Despite these difficulties, Nene has expressed a desire to keep her future relationships more private.

Seeking privacy in future relationships

In a recent interview on the “Reality with the King” podcast, Nene stated, “My next relationship will be absolutely private. This was the most public I think I’ve ever been in any relationship — it’s more public than Gregg. And I just feel like it’s just best to be private.”

Remembering Gregg

Gregg Leakes, who passed away at the age of 67 on Sept. 1, 2021, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. His battle with the illness was public, and his passing left a significant impact on Nene and their family. As she continues to grieve, Nene’s reflections serve as a reminder of the love they shared and the challenges of moving forward after such a profound loss.