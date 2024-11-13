Today, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and Pabst Theater Group (PTG) announced a groundbreaking partnership to co-produce and promote urban music events across Milwaukee’s premier entertainment venues.

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has emerged as a transformative force in live entertainment since its 2022 launch, marking historic achievements as the sole Black-owned concert promotion company to rank among Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Promoters.

The collective has orchestrated major arena tours for R&B icons, including Maxwell, Mary J. Blige, and New Edition, demonstrating its cultural influence and business acumen. The collective’s success has established a new paradigm for Black ownership and leadership in concert promotion, traditionally one of the entertainment industry’s least diverse sectors.

The exclusive agreement encompasses PTG’s flagship venues: The Riverside Theater, The Pabst Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, and the Miller High Life Theatre. This collaboration aims to strengthen BPC’s Club and BPC small-venue initiative while expanding access to urban talent throughout the greater Milwaukee area.

The partnership, which originated from discussions at the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) conference in New Orleans this summer, represents a significant step forward in bringing culturally diverse entertainment to Milwaukee audiences.

“Our partnership with the Pabst Theater Group blossomed out of a meaningful conversation at the NIVA conference,” said Beth Pepper, chief operating officer of The Black Promoters Collective in the press release. “This collaboration underscores the power of independent venues and promoters coming together, highlighting the importance of community and cultural connectivity.”

The alliance marks a strategic expansion for BPC, known as a leader in live urban entertainment, into Milwaukee’s thriving music scene. By joining forces with PTG, a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s entertainment industry, BPC aims to create new opportunities for artists and audiences.

Matt Beringer, chief operating officer of The Pabst Theater Group, emphasized the partnership’s potential impact on the local entertainment landscape. “Working with BPC allows us to connect Milwaukee’s diverse audiences with premier urban talent, bringing new energy to our venues and supporting our commitment to high-quality, inclusive live entertainment,” he said in the press release.

The collaboration is expected to bring an expanded roster of urban music events to Milwaukee beginning in 2025. This programming initiative aligns with both organizations’ missions to provide accessible, high-caliber entertainment while fostering cultural diversity in live performances.

The partnership will utilize PTG’s established venue network, which includes some of Milwaukee’s most historic and beloved performance spaces. The Riverside Theater, with its 2,700-seat capacity, and the iconic Pabst Theater, established in 1895, are among the venues that will host upcoming events.

Through this alliance, BPC and PTG aim to create a more inclusive entertainment ecosystem in Milwaukee, offering audiences greater access to urban music performances while supporting the growth of cultural entertainment in the region.

The partnership represents a significant development in Milwaukee’s entertainment sector, potentially serving as a model for similar collaborations between independent venues and promoters nationwide. Event scheduling and programming details for the 2025 season will be announced in the coming months.