Harriet Tubman earns general’s star for combat leadership

The Maryland National Guard made history on Nov. 11 — aka Veterans Day — by posthumously promoting Harriet Tubman to brigadier general, finally recognizing the military genius who outmaneuvered Confederate forces while leading countless freedom missions during the Civil War.

Beyond the Underground Railroad

While many learned about Tubman’s work freeing enslaved people, her sophisticated military service often goes untold in history classes. As a Union Army spy and combat leader, she gathered critical intelligence, coordinated complex rescue operations and provided medical care that saved numerous lives.

Born Araminta Ross in 1822 near the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Dorchester County, Maryland, she escaped bondage in 1849. Instead of remaining safely in Philadelphia, she repeatedly risked her life returning to the South to free others.

A warrior’s recognition

The promotion ceremony — held at her birthplace — acknowledges her brilliant military mind and leadership capabilities that many historical accounts overlooked. Maryland Governor Wes Moore and state officials gathered to correct this oversight, presenting the one-star rank to Tubman’s great-great-great-grandniece Tina Wyatt.

This recognition arrives at a crucial moment when institutions are being pressed to acknowledge overlooked contributions of Black historical figures, particularly those whose military service went unrecognized.

The fullness of her legacy

Tubman’s promotion highlights how she mastered military strategy long before formal recognition. While leading rescue missions, she developed sophisticated communication networks, planned complex logistics and executed tactical operations, skills that later proved invaluable to the Union Army.

As a spy and combat leader, she provided intelligence that shaped Union strategy while also serving as a battlefield nurse. Her medical knowledg — gained through indigenous and African healing traditions — saved countless soldiers.

A victory delayed but not denied

For generations who grew up seeing Tubman’s story limited to children’s books and sanitized history lessons, this military recognition provides a more complete picture of her tactical brilliance and leadership. The promotion acknowledges not just her bravery, but her strategic mind and military accomplishments.

While this honor arrives over 100 years late, it stands as a powerful reminder that true excellence and service to freedom cannot be denied forever. For those who’ve long advocated for fuller recognition of Black military service and leadership, Tubman’s promotion represents a victory in the ongoing work of telling our complete history.