Former NFL star Michael Strahan finally breaks his silence after being deluged with hate from right-wing conservatives who torched him for not putting his hand on his heart during the national anthem.

Strahan, an NFL Hall of Fame inductee and co-host of “Good Morning America,” was working his third gig, “NFL on Fox,” from the San Diego Naval Base on Sunday, Nov. 10. Strahan was standing attention for the play of the “Star-Spangled Banner” alongside his co-hosts and a battalion of soldiers from the Navy and Marines.

Michael Strahan didn’t put his hand to his heart

Strahan was the only show host who did not put his hands over his heart, but instead clasped his hands in front of him while the national anthem played, inciting a tidal wave of criticisms and insults from the political right.

Veterans and conservatives came after Michael Strahan

On Wednesday morning, Strahan addressed the issue with his two million Instagram followers.

“I have nothing to protest, I have no statement to be made,” Strahan said in the video. “The only statement that should be made that I want to make is I love the military, I’ve always loved the military and I will always love the military. I do so many programs to help veterans and soldiers. I grew up on a military base with a father who was a major in the army. My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all served in the military — I’m a military brat.”

“And so the fact of somebody saying that, you know, I’m unpatriotic, couldn’t be any further from the truth,” Strahan continued, adding that he admits to being “caught up” by the “incredible” scene before him.

“I somewhat panicked and I’m like, ‘Do I be the fool that puts his hand over his heart after or do I just stand here with my hand in front of me respectfully?’ Which, that’s what I did, that’s what happened.”

Fox was deluged with angry calls for the network to fire Strahan for his lack of “patriotism.” But a source told The Daily Mail that the situation was simply a misunderstanding.

“Michael wants Veterans Day to be for those men and women who deserve it and deserve the praise. To be in the conversation this way and to extend the talk on what people think he was doing, it would be a disservice to what the day means. Michael was in the moment and in no way shape or form objecting to the moment at hand. This was an internet controversy that was never in his thoughts to start,” The Daily Mail reports.

Michael Strahan honors his father on Veteran’s Day

On Monday, Nov. 11, Strahan paid tribute to his father, Major Gene W. Strahan Sr., on Veteran’s Day.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,” Your selfless service is beyond measure. This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr,” Strahan penned in another post.

“Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You.”