Award-winning artist set for Super Bowl LIX national anthem

Five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans, marking a homecoming for the Metairie, Louisiana native.

The NFL announced Batiste will headline pre-game performances alongside Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle performing “America the Beautiful,” while Ledisi will deliver “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Batiste brings significant musical credentials to the performance, including an Oscar for Best Original Score for “Soul” and acclaim as former bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” His selection continues the NFL’s tradition of featuring accomplished artists for the pre-game ceremony.

The performance holds special meaning as Batiste returns to his hometown for one of music’s most-watched moments. His deep New Orleans roots and diverse musical background suggest a unique interpretation of the anthem.

Recently featured in the documentary “American Symphony,” Batiste has garnered attention for both his artistic achievements and personal journey, including composing while supporting his wife through cancer treatment.

“Music is the ultimate unifier,” Batiste has stated, reflecting the significance of his selection for this high-profile performance. His appearance adds to New Orleans’ rich musical representation at the event.

The combination of Batiste, Shorty, Daigle and Ledisi creates a showcase of New Orleans talent and musical diversity before the championship game.