Former rapper-turned-politician Shyne has joined the swelling crowd of Diddy detractors who denounce him for his “repugnant” behavior.

On the “Tamron Hall” show, where he is promoting his documentary, “The Honorable Shyne,” the former rapper recounts the feelings of being “set up to be the fall guy” in the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting. Shyne was with his former Bad Boy boss, Diddy, and his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez, when conflict and gunfire erupted. Shyne was later convicted of the shooting and served a decade in prison.

After being released, Shyne returned to his native Belize, converted to Judaism, legally changed his name to Moses Michael Levi Barrow, and entered the political arena.

Shyne was crushed that Diddy abandoned him and his family

Shyne, 46, said he wishes Diddy had treated him like the brother he mistakenly thought he was before the infamous club shooting in 2001.

“I wish I was his brother in 2000 when we were on trial. My mom never received any support from him when she was struggling, and he never tried to console her tears,” Shyne told Hall.

Shyne justified performing with Diddy at the 2021 BET Awards as a “legacy moment” for himself and Belize. “I have moved on and healed, but it’s my responsibility to stand up for what’s right for my country and family.”

Shyne explains what fans can expect in the documentary

Returning to the documentary, Shyne said, “Success is not about someone else’s failure. My story is about redemption and becoming a positive force for Belize.” He said his story probes the complexities of his journey, including his precipitous fall from stardom to prison, and then to his current position as the Leader of the Opposition in Belize.

“I pray for my success, the success of my people in Belize, and to create a legacy that transcends any past hurts or grudges. That’s my karma,” Shyne explained to Hall.