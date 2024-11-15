Press Play Friday: Cordae makes his return, Quando Rondo opens up, and more

Press Play Fridays are back! We got a lot of new music today, November 15. A few rappers are dropping their first project in years. We also get singles from some of the biggest names in music today. We got the queen of rap giving a verse to an artist we lost way too early, and solid projects from newcomers. We can’t forget the 30th anniversary of one of the greatest girl groups ever either. It’s time to press play.

“Crossroads” – Cordae

Cordae is in a completely different space in life, and he tackles that perfectly on “Crossroads.” He’s a father now and his baby’s mother is one of the biggest athletes in the world, a subject he touches on throughout the album. He also spoke on his old crew YBN, the group he burst into the spotlight with but doesn’t really have a relationship with anymore. The growth is amazing to see. Standout tracks: “06 dreamin,” “All Alone,” “Saturday Mornings” ft. Lil Wayne

“Sli’merre 2” – Young Nudy

Atlanta’s favorite son is back with the sequel to his highly successful “Sli’merre” project. We know what we are going to get from Nudy, and that’s why he has become such a huge star. It’s something about feeding the people exactly what they expect and it’s something more artists need to become more conscious of. Nudy takes us into his world and once you are in you don’t want to leave his drug induced orbit. The project will hit for you high, drunk or sober, and if you outside you already know the girls can’t wait to bust it down to his music. Standout tracks: “Come To My World,” “Get F*cked Up,” and “10pc Teriyaki”

“Here For A Reason” – Quando Rondo

“Still on the block/clutchin on my glock/because I know the opps preyin on me.” Those are the first bars on the album, so you know Rondo isn’t holding anything back. His name has been back in the news recently since the arrest of Lil Durk since he was the target of the murder-for-hire plot, and on this album he doesn’t hold anything back. Rondo was never one to do interviews, so if you want to hear his thoughts on the whole Durk situation, this album is the place to get it. He touches on seeing his aunty cry for the first time after OTE killed his cousin, and it shows us the vulnerable side we never hear about him. Standout Tracks: “Bad Guy,” “Life Goes On,” “Luh Wodie”

Singles Sheff G ft. Lil Tecca – “Never Again”

Two of New York’s finest link up on this track and they don’t disappoint as they trade bars about getting their girlfriend back.

Juice WRLD ft. Nicki Minaj – “AGATS 2”

The first single of Juice WRLD’s upcoming album is a remake of arguably his biggest song ever, “All Girls Are The Same,” and the queen of rap delivers some excellent bars and vocals to assist.

JIN – “I’ll Be There”

The BTS star is fresh off his government-required military service stint, and in celebration, he released his first solo EP, Happy. The project is filled with high-energy K-Pop tunes, and the standout is, without a doubt, “I’ll Be There.”