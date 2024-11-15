Shemar Moore reveals why marriage isn’t for him

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, acclaimed actor Shemar Moore opened up about his personal life, particularly his views on marriage. Despite being in a loving relationship with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, with whom he shares a daughter, Moore has made it clear that he has no intentions of getting married.

Understanding his perspective

Moore’s stance on marriage is deeply rooted in his upbringing. He candidly shared that he did not have strong role models for marriage in his life, citing his parents and close family members as examples. This lack of positive marital examples has led him to question the traditional institution of marriage.

His reflections reveal a thoughtful approach to relationships, as he grapples with the complexities of commitment and trust. Moore expressed skepticism about the necessity of marriage, especially when it comes with legal stipulations like prenuptial agreements.

Commitment beyond marriage

For Moore, commitment is not defined by a wedding ring but rather by the love and partnership he shares with Dizon. He affectionately refers to her as his “partner in crime,” emphasizing that their bond is built on mutual respect and shared responsibilities as parents.

He stated in the interview, “To me, it’s just like tomorrow’s not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I’ll give you everything I got today and tomorrow. She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope-a– mama, and I’m going to try to be a dope-a– daddy. And we going to do that until God calls my name.”

This heartfelt declaration showcases Moore’s commitment to being a dedicated father and partner, regardless of marital status. His focus on the present and the importance of nurturing their relationship speaks volumes about his values.

What this means for modern relationships

Moore’s perspective resonates with many individuals today who are reevaluating traditional views on marriage. As societal norms evolve, more people are choosing to prioritize personal fulfillment and partnership over conventional commitments. This shift reflects a broader trend where love and commitment are defined by individual values rather than societal expectations.