R&B sensation Jaquees, the self-proclaimed as the “King of R&B,” treated his fans to an intimate experience at a special CD signing event at Criminal Records in Atlanta. The event, held to promote his highly anticipated album, Baby Making, saw long lines of eager fans who were excited to purchase the album, get it signed by the artist, and snap some photos with the man behind the music.

Jaquees’ new project, Baby Making, features 10 tracks and two different covers, marking a sensual and intimate follow-up to his 2022 album, Sincerely For You. The album continues to showcase his signature sound—a smooth blend of contemporary R&B with a nod to the slow jams of the past.

According to the album’s description on YouTube, Baby Making is more than just an album. “Prepare for a sensual R&B experience like no other as Jaquees brings back the art of slow jams with his highly anticipated project,” the description reads. “This is more than music — it’s an invitation to set the MOOD for romance, passion, and connection. Enjoy this intimate musical collection that’s bound to spark desire … and maybe even a little procreation.”

Fans who attended the signing event were treated to a personal encounter with Jaquees as he signed albums and chatted with them about the new release. The event served as a testament to his deep connection with his fan base, many of whom have followed his career since his rise to fame.

The album is now available on streaming platforms.

Written by: Isys Jay