State Farm is ‘Unrivaled’ with announcement of new sponsorship

Unrivaled — a professional women’s basketball league — announced via press release on Nov. 18 a multiyear sponsorship agreement with State Farm, making the company the league’s exclusive home and auto insurance sponsor. The insurance company is also the presenting sponsor for Unrivaled’s highly anticipated club selection announcement, which will take place on Nov. 20.

During the club selection, Unrivaled’s six teams will draft their rosters for the inaugural season. Last month, Unrivaled announced the names and logos of the league’s six clubs. The teams will each feature six players, and the team names will be the Laces, the Mist, the Rose, the Lunar Owls, the Phantom and the Vinyl.

“We’re excited to team up with State Farm ahead of our inaugural season this January and look forward to working with them to continue elevating the women’s basketball ecosystem,” said Unrivaled President Alex Bazzell. “Bringing on State Farm as an official sponsor further highlights the league’s dedication to building an unparalleled roster of players, staff and partners.”

State Farm will have a conspicuous presence on Unrivaled properties, including the league’s official digital assets, as well as during all regular season and postseason games produced and hosted at the league’s cutting-edge facilities in Miami.

“The popularity of women’s basketball continues to explode,” stated Kristyn Cook, State Farm’s chief agency, sales and marketing officer. “Sponsoring Unrivaled provides another opportunity for State Farm to increase our long-standing support in women’s sports.”

On Nov. 15, the league revealed the six head coaches for this season, including Teresa Weatherspoon, the former Chicago Sky coach. The other five coaches are Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmann and Andrew Wade. Handy is one of the elite assistant coaches in NBA history, having won three NBA championships, most notably with the 2020 Lakers. Harrington also comes with NBA experience, most recently as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets. Henry is the current player development coach with the Los Angeles Sparks. Wade is the head video coordinator and assistant player development coach with WNBA team Washington Mystics. Sackmann comes from the most unique route here, as he is the founder of HoopStudy and is a trainer and skills coach who works with NBA and WNBA athletes.

Unrivaled basketball will start on Jan. 17 and will feature WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Brittney Griner, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and potentially other names not yet announced.

There are also some rumbles of State Farm alumni Caitlin Clark, possibly joining Unrivaled Basketball, and this new partnership could help tilt those scales and secure the biggest name in women’s basketball.