ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is worried that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is beginning to deteriorate mentally as he continues to climb further into his 80s.

Smith, the flamboyant and bombastic host of the morning sports talk show “First Take,” said he feels sorry for Jones and the franchise who got shellacked on “Monday Night Football” to the Texans, 34-10, to lose for the fifth time in a row.

Moreover, the Cowboys have crashed below sea level as they’ve trailed by at least 20 points in six consecutive home games, an NFL record for offensive futility and defensive incompetency.

Smith is ‘very’ concerned about Jones’ mental well-being

“I’m getting very, very worried about Jerry Jones because the only thing that’s worse than the team’s play is his press conferences, or whatever you want to call it when he is in front of the reporters, where he says one thing after another after another,” Smith said on the show.

Smith continued, “I find myself thinking about Joe Biden before he backed out of running for re-election and listen, he’s only one month, I think Jerry is one month older than President Joe Biden for crying out loud. I remember when I was on the airwaves, literally guys, 9-10 months ago, and was like, ‘Yo he can’t be the nominee, he can’t make it to the Democratic National Convention, y’all got to change, y’all got to do something to change.’”

Smith said the Cowboys are too pathetic to make fun of

Smith, who is notoriously antagonistic towards Cowboys fans, said the Cowboys are so abominable that it is no longer fun to even make fun and mock the franchise.

“I know you saw me with the video last night and all of that stuff that got posted this morning by my social media person but I didn’t wake up laughing because it’s not a laughing matter,” Smith added. “It is a sad state of affairs with the Dallas Cowboys to the point where it is almost an exercise in cruelty to keep laughing at them because of how bad stuff is. That’s just where I’m at with it.”