Stephen A. Smith gives hot takes on ‘First Take’ at Morehouse College

Stephen A. Smith and the entire “First Take” crew were at Morehouse College Nov. 8 as part of their on-the-road series where they stop at multiple HBCUs. He brought his fellow hosts Molly Qerim, Shannon Sharpe and Cam Newton to the HBCU for a live show that had the entire AUC in attendance. Rolling out was live in attendance for the special episode and caught up with Smith before the show to discuss some hot sports takes.

Do you think the Cowboys should tank for Shedeur Sanders?

Yes. Because they ain’t got nothing to lose. They stink. And so you know how bad they’ve been. And you’ve seen it. A couple of games under .500. They’re gonna be more than a couple games under .500. And I think that we start talent like him. You know what you might not get in. You already paid Dak $60 million a year. You can’t get out of that. You may not get him. That’s just the reality. But Shedeur Sanders can ball. Absolutely. That brother’s a baller. He’s got the right genes with his father, Prime Time Deion Sanders. It would be an absolute show.

Do you think Wemby is still the future face of the league?

He’s going to be one of the future faces. 7-5, incredibly talented and even when he has an off night offensively, he’s blocking shots and being disruptive defensively. Here’s what I would tell you and this really has nothing to do with basketball per se. You talk about the face of a league. It has to be somebody that people gravitate to. You’re seven foot five, you are not relatable. [You’re] nice, we got love for you, you can ball. But you’re not relatable because you’re a giant. See Shaq, it was different with him because of his affable personality. He was fun-loving and the stuff that he did off the court. Look at LeBron, he’s a stud. Air Jordan, Kobe, they played above the rim and had you awestruck. When you look at a guy like Stephen Curry, the baby-faced assassin, the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen. People like that end up being more relatable as opposed to someone being seven foot five. It’s hard to say someone is relatable when you have to look up at them; it’s pretty damn hard. It has nothing to do with his game. When you think of a future face of the league, I look at a guy like Luka before Wemby.