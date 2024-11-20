Teto Wilson builds community through North Minneapolis barbershop empire

Minneapolis entrepreneur Teto Wilson is expanding his community development efforts in North Minneapolis with a new business venture. The longtime resident already owns Wilson’s Image Barbers & Stylists and founded Wilson’s Image College Scholarship program, which provides financial aid to local youth. His latest initiative aims to promote economic growth and support small businesses in the historically underserved neighborhood.

Wilson recently spoke with rolling out about his new business venture.

Can you walk us through your journey to becoming an entrepreneur who uplifts the African American community?

I realized that we need an advocate, not because we can’t do it for ourselves but because so many of us don’t get a seat at the tables where decisions that impact us and our communities are made. Because of these reasons, I decided to leverage my talents and leadership by becoming a business owner.

How does your work specifically aim to improve the lifestyle, livelihood, and well-being of African Americans?

In 2018, I created the Wilsons Image College Scholarship, which serves African American Scholars from North Minneapolis in their first and second years of college. We offer education scholarships ranging from $1000 up to $7500 per student. In 2022, I created Live Your Healthy Lyfe, an annual community health block party with three components: physical and mental health, banking and financial literacy, and housing stability.

Beyond financial success, how do you measure the true impact of your ventures on black communities?

Several Wilson’s Image College Scholarship recipients have graduated, have successful careers and are now giving back to the communities in which they live. Live Your Healthy Lyfe community health event [has an impact by] building relationships with health care systems, banks and housing organizations.

How do you balance profitability and sustainability with your mission of community enhancement when making business decisions?

My decisions to prioritize the programs or initiatives that address community needs create a cycle of growth and impact; at the same time, building partnerships, maintaining transparency and focusing on measurable outcomes ensures that profitability and community enhancement remain priorities.

In what ways do you intentionally structure your businesses to create opportunities for other African American entrepreneurs and professionals?

Each barber operates as an independent contractor, running their own business inside my barbershop. Live Your Healthy Lyfe community block party works with food trucks and artisan vendors to sell goods and products.

Could you describe a failure or setback that strengthened your resolve to continue creating businesses serving the black community?

I haven’t had a setback or failure. It has always been more of that charge embedded in my spirit as a youth that honed my resolve and desire to ensure that black folks are served.

Could you walk us through a moment when you identified a critical need in the African American community that catalyzed one of your businesses?

In 2021, I partnered with the Minnesota Department Of Health to use my barbershop as a “shots in the shop” community space where residents could come in and receive Covid-19 vaccine shots.

What gaps or opportunities do you see in serving African American communities that you hope to address through future ventures?

My wife and I purchased the old 4th St. Saloon, a bar in this North Minneapolis community. Over the years, it has been a source of trauma, shootings, killings, drugs, overdoses and constant drama. The space is literally at the entryway into North Minneapolis and needs to be reimagined. We plan to turn this space into a food hall called Swank Eatery, which will address many needs and concerns that this part of the city grapples with.