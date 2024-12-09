Tmichael Cunigan weaves passion into custom handmade rugs

Minnesota artist Tmichael Cunigan transforms interior spaces through handcrafted custom rugs, creating unique pieces for residential and commercial clients. Drawing from his artistic background, Cunigan hand-tufts each rug using traditional techniques while incorporating contemporary designs that range from abstract patterns to commissioned artwork. His work has gained attention from local designers and homeowners seeking personalized floor coverings that double as functional art pieces.

Cunigan recently spoke with rolling out about his business.

What inspired you to specialize in custom rug making, and how did you develop the necessary skills for this craft?

My inspiration came from my daughter and my lifelong love of art. Art has always been a unique world I connected with as a child. One night, I discovered rug-making, and I was captivated.

How do you approach the design process when working with clients to create their ideal custom rug?

My priority is ensuring customers see their dreams brought to life. I take the time to understand their vision, listen carefully to their ideas, and then offer my expertise on colors, sizing, and wording to refine the concept. I value the collaborative discussions we share.

What has been your most challenging project, and how did you overcome any obstacles?

One of my most challenging art projects was a rush order. Communication was key throughout every step of the process. Although I couldn’t complete the rug by the rush deadline due to existing projects, I covered about 80 percent of the shipping fee, prioritizing customer satisfaction. This experience reinforced my commitment to delivering excellence, even under pressure.

How has technology influenced your rug-making process and business operations?

It lets me keep everyone updated on my creations and reach audiences I might never connect with otherwise — all with a single share. Visuals are far more powerful, and showcasing my work inspires and engages people in a way that words cannot. Learning to edit and transform authentic images into graphics for future rug designs has elevated the quality of my work. Technology truly amplifies both the reach and impact of my art.

How do you balance maintaining artistic integrity while meeting client expectations and business demands?

I prioritize open communication and establish clear boundaries to create a seamless collaboration. Actively listening to client needs is key, as it helps me understand their vision while allowing me to educate them on my creative process.

What impact have you observed your custom rugs making in clients’ spaces and lives?

Bringing a cherished memory or a child’s favorite cartoon to life is incredibly rewarding. Having their favorite character come to life in the center of their room or at the foot of their bed—is priceless.

How has your business model evolved since you started, and what prompted these changes?

I aspire to become an art therapist. The therapeutic process behind creating art is what truly inspires me. It brings me a sense of healing and calm, providing clarity and relief for my mind.

What unique qualities set your custom rugs apart from mass-produced alternatives?

I bring my passion and vision to every project. I pour my heart and dedication into everything I do. It’s this genuine commitment that makes all the difference in my work.

How do you envision the future of custom rug making, and what goals do you have for your business?

I envision myself building a career not just teaching rug making but also using art as a powerful tool for therapy and stress relief. I believe in art’s transformative impact on individuals, and I’m determined to turn this vision into reality.