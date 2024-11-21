Brandy’s 90s love triangle with Shyne and Ma$e revealed in new interview

Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne revealed details about a complex love triangle involving Brandy and Ma$e during a recent “Breakfast Club” appearance. He compared the situation to “Kobe coming to the Lakers and going after Shaq’s joint,” acknowledging the competitive dynamics at play.

The story gained attention following DJ Clark Kent’s claims in “The Honorable Shyne” Hulu documentary that both rappers simultaneously dated Brandy. Shyne recalled a pivotal argument where Brandy told him, “You’re nobody. You ain’t sold one record,” serving as a wake-up call about his career priorities in 1998.

Beyond the love triangle, Shyne discussed his strained relationship with Diddy, including an attempted confrontation during a prison visit and a disappointing financial offer of $50,000 during a Paris meeting years after his release.

