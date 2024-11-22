Big Sean dismisses engagement pressure despite ring speculation

Big Sean addressed engagement rumors with Jhené Aiko after she appeared wearing a large diamond ring at the 2024 GQ “Men of the Year” party. Speaking to TMZ, Sean expressed feeling no pressure to propose: “I don’t think too much about it, man. Life is short, bro, so you got to do what you feel.”

Aiko quickly clarified on Twitter that the ring came from her stylist, writing “This ring is from my stylist. It only fit on that finger [kissy face emoji] the more you know.” She later deleted the tweet.

When asked if Aiko is “the one,” Sean responded confidently, “Of course.” The couple welcomed their son Noah Hasani in Nov. 2022, strengthening their relationship.

