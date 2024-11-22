Trae Young joins Jordan brand

Trae Young is the newest member of Jordan Brand.

On Nov. 22, the news broke via press release that the Atlanta Hawks superstar will be Team Michael Jordan. He joins the likes of other NBA superstars Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. To say Young is excited about the new move would be an understatement.

“To have the opportunity to join a brand that has a history of greatness is surreal. To me, it’s about setting the bar for the people that come after you,” he said. “I’m grateful MJ did that for people like myself, and my goal is to try and continue that legacy for the young kids — including my brother — that are coming up after me.”

He went even more in-depth about his decision as well.

“Why the Jordan Brand? It’s Jordan Brand,” Young stated. “There’s not much to be said. This brand embodies basketball, style, and a desire to win and the desire to be great. I’m super excited to join the family and get to work.”

Young inked a four-year deal with Adidas as a rookie in 2018. Following his strong start to his professional career, the two parties modified the agreement as part of a contract renewal until 2020. However, Young’s sneaker brand was discontinued after three signature shoes and two budget variants. On Oct. 1, Young and Adidas officially severed their collaboration, clearing the way for Young to become a sneaker-free agent. During his free agency, he was spotted wearing ANTA shoes as well giving the impression they were in the lead for Young. Of course, Jordan brand would win his services — and we can thank his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, for that as well.

“Oklahoma became a Jordan Brand school in 2018 right after I entered the NBA Draft,” Young recalled. “I remember thinking I wish I had the chance to rock the Jumpman in college, but it’s all come full circle. I’m excited to be a Jordan Brand athlete, and I’m sure there will be opportunities for OU and I to come together.”

Can’t wait to see what Young’s first Jordan shoe will look like.