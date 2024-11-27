4 Black-owned businesses in Atlanta to shop with on Black Friday

Black Friday is the best shopping day of the year for multiple reasons. There are deals galore and now you can get those same deals online, so you don’t even need to leave the house or wait for Cyber Monday. You know Atlanta is Black Hollywood and is filled with Black entrepreneurs, so why not spend a little money with them on Black Friday? Once you get over your Thanksgiving itis, make sure you check out and support these Black-owned businesses.

Repeat Atlanta

Repeat Atlanta, a clothing boutique located in Atlantic Station, features the hottest designer brands. The store is owned by Davon “Von” Goulbourne, and he celebrated the store’s two-year anniversary earlier this month on Nov. 16. At Repeat you can find almost everything that you need drip-wise. It has all the brands: Denim Tears, Saint Michaels, Rhude, Supreme and Louis Vuitton, just to name a few. At Repeat Atlanta, Von also allows his shoppers to trade in their old drip for store credit. He will be offering Black Friday specials as well.

Retrovert

Your favorite celebrity’s favorite brand. At this point, who hasn’t rocked Retrovert? The clothing brand was created by two brothers, Austin and Bryce Morris, during the pandemic, and now Retrovert is arguably one of the hottest streetwear brands out today. Whether it’s your favorite NBA player like Ja Morant, or one of your favorite artists like Sexyy Red or Nardo Wick, they are on the Retrovert wave. Most recently, Kai Cenat and multiple members of his crew were rocking the latest Retrovert drop during his Mafiathon monthlong stream. The culture is in love with Retrovert and after Black Friday you will be too.

Price Tag ATL

Atlanta is home of the boutiques and drip, and Price Tag ATL is the newest home of all things drippy. They are located in Buckhead and the store has every brand you can imagine: Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Bape, Retrovert, Dior and plenty of kicks available for you to choose from. The store was founded by Sharif last year and is already a celebrity hotspot. Rapper Fabolous was just at the store this week getting some drip, and earlier this year XXL Freshman Cash Cobain collaborated on a merch drop at the store. The store was going through renovations but is back open just in time for your Black Friday spending.

Purple Panda ATL

This last Black-owned business won’t be in the clothing industry – they are a smoke shop but they will be having Black Friday deals. Albert Palathinkal is the founder of Purple Panda ATL and he might just have the best smoke shop in all of Atlanta. There is nothing you won’t be able to find there. If you are a cannabis connoisseur all of your smoking needs are right there: papers, bongs, grabba leaf, crushed grabba, backwoods and even the limited-edition flavors as they are one of the few stores in Atlanta that carries the chocolate backwoods. If you are more of a hookah smoker, there are hookah sets, hookah flavors, coals and anything else you need for your home hookah set. And we can’t forget the exotic drinks where they sell drinks from all over the world including India and China. The best part about it? It’s located right in the heart of the AUC on MLK Street, so whether you live or work downtown or even go to school in the AUC, it isn’t a far drive at all.