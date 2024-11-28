LeBron continues to make history in Spurs victory

LeBron James delivered his second triple-double of the season with 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their three-game losing streak Wednesday, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 119-101.

James shot an efficient 11-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range, orchestrating the Lakers’ offense while contributing to their defensive scheme against Victor Wembanyama.

The Lakers limited Wembanyama to 20 points on 9-for-20 shooting, including just 2-for-9 from three-point range. Anthony Davis highlighted the team’s defensive strategy afterward, noting their focus on contesting Wembanyama’s perimeter shots.

“Obviously, Wemby can shoot the basketball, so we wanted to switch and make sure that he’s not getting open threes,” Davis said. “We wanted to make sure that we tried to limit those attempts and if he did shoot them… Highly contested, which most of them were.”

Davis complemented James’ performance with 19 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal on 8-for-14 shooting. The duo’s two-way impact proved crucial in securing the victory.

James’ triple-double marked his 108th career regular season achievement of the feat, further cementing his legacy as one of the most versatile players in NBA history. His command of the game helped establish early control, with the Lakers building a double-digit lead they maintained throughout most of the contest.

The win improves the Lakers to 11-7, good for fifth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles returns to action Saturday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The victory demonstrated the Lakers’ ceiling when James orchestrates at his peak while the team maintains defensive focus. Their ability to execute targeted defensive strategies while maintaining offensive efficiency through James’ playmaking suggests potential for continued success as the season progresses.

Despite Wembanyama’s struggles, his mere presence as a perimeter threat at his size continues demanding specific defensive attention, reflecting his rapid impact on opposing teams’ game plans.

James’ triple-double performance at 38 further illustrates his remarkable longevity and sustained impact on the game, as he continues to lead the Lakers’ pursuit of another championship run.