LeBron James announced to his social media followers that he is going to abstain from social media interactions for an indefinite period likely due to the ceaseless toxicity that’s been directed at him and his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who turns 40 in December, retweeted a post by entrepreneur Rich Kleiman to explain why he needs to take a moratorium from X and Instagram.

LeBron James leaves social media for the time being

“With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some of National sports media still think that the best way to cover sports is through negative takes,” Kleiman wrote on X. “We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together. So why can’t the coverage do the same? It’s only clickbait when you say it. When the platform is so big, you can make the change and allow us all an escape from real-life negativity. I for one find it all a waste of breath. The Olympics and JJ and Bron’s show was the future of what this can and should all be.”

After reposting this soliloquy, King James bid his 52 million X followers adieu for the foreseeable future.

LBJ also shared the same two posts for his 159 million Instagram followers.

The Lakers superstar was probably referring to the unrelenting bombardment of toxicity he’s incurred since he and Bronny took the Lakers’ court together in the first game of the season, becoming the first father and son duo to play in a game together in NBA history. Many critics claim LeBron manipulated things behind the scenes to get his son drafted and have spoken out on social media against him.

The father has also taken grief over the years for the sociopolitical stances that he has taken on behalf of the Black community.

Fans sound off

After LeBron James Sr. posted his exodus from social media, fans let loose with their thoughts.

“Aye n—, take these bronsexuals WITH YOU. I don’t want them cryin on my page til you come back,” said one user.

Another showed support, saying, “If this means you’re locked in for a championship then by all means take your time King. Everyone needs a break from social media at times but I know you have a task at hand and that is to bring a championship to the city of angels once again!”

Others were merciless towards James: “Are you going to a Diddy Party?” one person asked, while another said, “Tell Diddy we said hello.”