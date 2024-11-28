Lil Wayne honored with NOLA Walk of Fame amid Super Bowl snub

Despite not being selected to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl, New Orleans has shown its unwavering love for native son, Lil Wayne. The city is set to unveil the “NOLA Walk of Fame,” a new attraction that will celebrate the artists and advocates who have significantly influenced the Crescent City.

Introducing the NOLA Walk of Fame

The inaugural class of the NOLA Walk of Fame will feature none other than the rap icon Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter Jr. This initiative is spearheaded by Percy “Master P” Miller, a fellow New Orleans rapper and businessman, who serves as the city’s entertainment ambassador. The Walk of Fame aims to honor the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans and its influential figures.

Timing with the Super Bowl

As New Orleans prepares to host the Super Bowl in 2025, the construction of the Walk of Fame is a strategic move to showcase the city’s vibrant culture on a global stage. Mayor LaTonya Cantrell emphasized the importance of recognizing the diverse individuals who contribute to the city’s unique identity. She stated, per Black Enterprise, “As we continue preparations to host Super Bowl LIX, it is of huge importance that we honor and recognize the diverse group of notable individuals who make up the beautiful fabric of our city.”

Lil Wayne’s recognition

Lil Wayne is among 50 distinguished New Orleans natives to receive this honor. At the inaugural Weezyana Fest, Mayor Cantrell presented Wayne with the key to the city, further solidifying his legacy. During this event, Feb. 6 and 7 were declared as Lil Wayne Day, a testament to his impact on the city.

Wayne, a founding member of the Hot Boys, was visibly moved by the recognition. Mayor Cantrell expressed the city’s love for him, saying, “This is your city saying to you, you matter for generations to come. For the work you have done, what you are doing and what you will continue to do.”

Addressing the Super Bowl snub

Despite the accolades, Lil Wayne has publicly expressed his disappointment over not being chosen as the halftime performer for the Super Bowl. The NFL announced Kendrick Lamar as the performer, which left Wayne feeling overlooked. At the Weezyana Fest, he addressed the crowd, stating, “It was ripped away from me.”

A lasting legacy

Even with his feelings of being slighted, the city of New Orleans continues to celebrate Wayne’s contributions to music and culture. The Weezyana Fest is expected to become a staple event in New Orleans, akin to the renowned Essence Festival. Wayne’s legacy will be immortalized with a Fleur De Lis plaque, which will be installed at the intersection of Canal Place and Rampart Street.

As New Orleans gears up for the Super Bowl, the NOLA Walk of Fame and the recognition of artists like Lil Wayne serve as a reminder of the city’s rich cultural tapestry and the significant role that music plays in its identity.