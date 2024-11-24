Lil Wayne is seething after Kendrick Lamar dropped a diss bar on his brand new GNX album, but fans warn Weezy to fall back from any desire for vengeance.

Lamar, fresh off of obliterating Weezy’s former protégé Drake this past summer in their rap battle for the ages, surprised his fans with a new album in time for the holidays.

Kendrick Lamar torches Lil Wayne

However, on the track “Wacced Out Murals,” it was unequivocally clear that K. Dot was not filled with the holiday spirit. Lamar charred Lil Wayne on the song:

“Used to bump ‘Tha Carter III,’ I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”

Lil Wayne fires back at Kendrick Lamar

Wayne is feeling some kind of way because, on Nov. 23, he posted this fiery message at 4 a.m. on X: “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Hip-hop heads know that the diss did not come out of a vacuum. When Lamar was selected as the performer for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans, instead of hometown hero Lil Wayne, the Cash Money artist admitted that he was crushed. He told fans that the gig was “stolen” from him instead of congratulating Lamar.

“It made me feel like s—, not getting this opportunity, and when I felt like s—, you guys reminded me that I ain’t s— without y’all,” Wayne told his Instagram Reel at the time.

“That hurt. You know what I’m talking about? I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down … I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity.”

Fans are warning Weezy not to poke the lyrical bear that is K. Dot after seeing how he mauled his fellow Cash Money artist Drake earlier in the year.

Lil Wayne fans tell him to sit this one out

“With all due respect, Wayne, you’re gifted at many things, but beef has never been your strong suit in rap. You’ve had some good one-liners, but that won’t be enough here. Kendrick addressed the SB “snub,” just let it end there, legend. Kendrick is in crash out mode.

A second person said, “You said the Super Bowl was taken from you when it wasn’t promised in the first place and never congratulated the artist who looked up to you and worked hard himself to get it, but now it’s “wtf I do?” Lol.”

A third commented, “You cried over a halftime show that was never promised to you just because you felt entitled to it like a little b*tch.”

A fourth and fifth user added, “Bye why you acting like you didn’t make a whole vid crying about the Super Bowl + Kendrick didn’t even diss you,” and “Chill Wayne, ion want Kenny to smoke you, u a legend.”