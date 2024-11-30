Nicki Minaj dismisses troll’s high question with epic clap back

Nicki Minaj, one of the most recognizable names in rap, has never been one to shy away from confrontation. On November 25, the New York native delivered yet another unforgettable moment during an Instagram Live session, when she fiercely clapped back at a troll who dared to question her sobriety. This impromptu exchange wasn’t just a display of Minaj’s quick wit but also a vivid reminder of why fans love her unapologetic, larger-than-life personality. Here are five key moments that made this live session one for the books.

The troll who dared to challenge her sobriety

It all started innocently enough, with Minaj interacting with her loyal fans as she does in her frequent Instagram Live streams. But everything changed when a user, looking to stir the pot, typed a question into the chat: “Are you high again?”

For many celebrities, this kind of trolling might lead to a simple ignore or a passive response. But for Minaj, that was never an option. Known for her quick comebacks, she didn’t just dismiss the comment — she went on the offensive. With a mix of confidence and humor, she fired back immediately: “Sweetie, sweet baby Ray. Yes, I’m high. I’m the highest-streamed female rapper again on Spotify.”

This wasn’t just a clap back — it was a statement of undeniable dominance in the music industry. Minaj, who’s spent over a decade at the top of the rap game, wasn’t going to let anyone question her success, especially not a random troll on the internet.

Turning the tables with bold humor

As the exchange continued, Minaj didn’t let up. The troll, after receiving a quick block and a few choice words, probably didn’t expect the rapper to escalate things to another level. But Minaj, as always, brought the heat. In her signature style, she lashed out with unfiltered intensity, saying, “I’ll get high right now, b####. The f### wrong with you ho? F### you think you talking ‘bout?”

This moment was classic Nicki — unapologetically bold and unapologetically herself. Her ability to use humor and fierce language in her interactions with fans and detractors alike makes her a unique and captivating personality in the world of music. Rather than let the comment slide, she turned it into an entertainment moment, showing that she isn’t afraid to stand her ground.

But even amid all the fiery words, Minaj didn’t completely lose her sense of humor. In the midst of the rant, she also threw in a playful remark, adding, “No, I am not high as a kite. Oh, trust me…give me about eight to nine hours, and I’ll come back if you want to see that level.”

This kind of back-and-forth — combining sass, humor, and real talk — is what makes Nicki Minaj such a beloved figure. She can laugh at herself while fiercely defending her image, making it clear that no troll or hater is going to knock her off her pedestal.

Nicki’s open relationship with cannabis

While some may have been shocked by Minaj’s bold proclamation about being “high,” it’s important to note that the rapper has always been open about her cannabis use. Over the years, she has talked about marijuana in interviews and social media posts, painting a picture of someone who knows how to balance her personal habits with her professional responsibilities.

Minaj has also been very clear about drawing the line between recreational marijuana use and other substances. She has consistently made it clear that while she indulges in cannabis, she stays away from harder drugs. This distinction is crucial, as it reinforces the idea that Minaj’s fiery personality is simply a product of her confidence, not substance abuse.

The Instagram Live incident serves as a reminder that Minaj is unapologetic not only about her career but also about her personal choices. She’s always been upfront with her fans, and this exchange was no different. It was yet another moment where she took a potential negative comment and spun it into something that only solidified her authenticity.

New music and future projects on the horizon

Despite her fiery Instagram Live moments, Minaj is a woman of action, and her fans know that her words are often followed by big moves. Recently, the rapper teased several exciting announcements for 2025, including the release of a new album and a possible tour. While she was careful not to promise a 2025 start for her tour, she confirmed that fans could expect to hear about it in tandem with the album release.

For those who can’t wait for new material, there’s good news: Minaj has been busy teasing the release of Pink Friday 2 – The Hiatus, the deluxe version of her 2023 album. Set to drop on December 13, the new album promises to include fresh tracks that fans have been clamoring for. One of the most anticipated releases is The Pinkprint’s 10th-anniversary edition, which will feature unreleased tracks like “If It’s Okay” with David Guetta and Davido.

Even with all the drama surrounding her Instagram Live moments, Minaj’s commitment to her music and her fans remains her top priority. This upcoming music is bound to be a major highlight for the rapper, offering a glimpse into her growth as an artist while maintaining her bold and fearless approach.

Why Nicki Minaj remains untouchable

The beauty of Nicki Minaj’s career is that she is more than just a rap icon — she’s a cultural phenomenon. From her unapologetic social media moments to her ability to turn any situation into a celebration of her success, Minaj has built an empire that goes far beyond her music. She continues to use her platform to engage with fans, but she also isn’t afraid to push back when critics come for her.

Her resilience in the face of negativity and her ability to take control of any narrative is a big part of why Minaj remains untouchable in the industry. The recent Instagram Live session was just another reminder that Nicki Minaj isn’t going anywhere. She is a force to be reckoned with, both in her music and her presence on social media.

As 2024 winds down, Minaj’s plans for 2025 are already setting the stage for even more success. Her fans have always been her biggest supporters, and it’s clear that the feeling is mutual. Whether she’s clapping back at trolls or dropping new music, Minaj is making sure that she stays relevant, unapologetic, and at the top of her game.