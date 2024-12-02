Classic Fabolous track finally hits platinum status

Fabolous’s 2004 hit “Breathe” received Platinum certification from the RIAA on Nov. 27, marking one million units sold 20 years after release.

The Just Blaze-produced track peaked at No. 10 on Billboard Hot 100, maintaining chart presence for 20 weeks. Complex later ranked it 60th best song of 2002-2012, cementing its influence on hip-hop culture.

Fabolous recently defended Jay-Z regarding Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX selection. “I do see people blaming it solely on JAY-Z when I don’t think that’s the truth. I think it’s a committee, it’s a board,” he stated on Instagram Live.

He acknowledged calls for Lil Wayne to perform in New Orleans while suggesting Lamar’s recent Drake battle victory influenced the decision. “I think it was interesting that Kendrick got it after the Drake battle. His relevance is really up from that.”

The Platinum certification reinforces “Breathe’s” lasting impact on hip-hop culture. The song’s endurance through streaming demonstrates its continued resonance with audiences two decades later.

Fabolous maintains cultural relevance through commentary on industry developments, balancing celebration of past success with engagement in current hip-hop discussions.

His perspective on the Super Bowl selection reflects broader industry understanding, noting the complexity of major entertainment decisions. The comments showcase his evolution from chart-topping artist to respected industry voice.

The certification arrives as streaming platforms revive interest in classic hip-hop tracks, with “Breathe” finding new audiences through digital platforms.

This milestone highlights both Fabolous’s artistic legacy and his ongoing role as an influential figure in hip-hop, bridging past achievements with present industry discourse.

The achievement demonstrates how impactful tracks can gain official recognition years after release, reflecting changes in how music success is measured in the streaming era.