In this year of revelations and getting exposed, comedian Tommy Davidson tells folks that Oscar winner Jamie Foxx mistreated him way back in the day on the sets of “In Living Color” and “Booty Call.”

Davidson recalled the early days of working with Foxx on “In Living Color,” where they “got along” as colleagues initially. Foxx joined the show in its second season in 1991, while Davidson had been part of the original cast since 1990. Both remained until the show ended in 1994.

By the time Davidson arrived on the set of “Booty Call” in 1997, he says he didn’t recognize the person that Foxx had become. “It was a whole ‘nother dude […] like junior high. How the dudes used to be in junior high,” he told V-103 radio show.

He also alleges that Foxx refused to deliver lines when off-camera on the movie set.

“I had to memorize his part and my part,” Davidson said.

Despite their estrangement for nearly 30 years, Davidson acknowledged Foxx’s immense talent. “He’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Davidson admitted that he and Foxx have not communicated since “Booty Call” in 1997. But when Foxx nearly died from a medical emergency earlier this year, Davidson said he tried to reach out to the Foxx family but got “no response.” He added, “That was happening before that,” hinting at a longer period of estrangement.

Tommy Davidson also recalls how J-Lo acted like she didn’t know him

Davidson also explained to “Club Shay Shay” podcast host Shannon Sharpe that Jennifer Lopez also mistreated him by blowing him off in public as if she didn’t really know him. Lopez was a dancer on “In Living Color” while Davidson starred as one of the main cast members on the variety show.

Watch as Davidson explains the J-Lo disrespect below: