Jamie Foxx makes jokes about Diddy’s ‘freak off’ parties

Jamie Foxx unloaded on former close friend Diddy and his infamous “freak offs” during his Netflix comedy special, “What Had Happened Was.”

Foxx, 56, nearly died in spring 2023 when he suffered what he now admits was a stroke while in Atlanta. He was filming the movie “Back in Action” opposite Oscar winners Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

During his recovery, the Academy Award-winning actor of “Ray” said rumors circulated among urbanites about whether Diddy tried to kill him, similar to what singer Al B. Sure! has suggested this past year.

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me,” Foxx said. “Hell no, I left them parties early. I was out by 9. Something don’t look right. It’s slippery in here.”

Tracing his steps back to the beginning of that medical malady he suffered, Foxx joked, “Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It’s oddly peaceful. I was in the tunnel. It was hot in that tunnel. Sh*t, am I going to the wrong place? Because at the end of the tunnel, I thought I saw the devil. Or is that Puffy? I’m f—ing around.”

Interesting that Foxx would go after his friend while public opinion has already convicted the Bad Boy boss of sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges. The U.S. Department of Justice secured an indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs in September and subsequently arrested him and placed him in federal confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Facility in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Diddy has been remanded to the facility until his trial in May 2025.