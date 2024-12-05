Kanye West owes money to 10 producers; one of them disses him publicly

Kanye West is no stranger to legal troubles. Unfortunately, it appears that he may now have to deal with more in the near future. A recent Billboard story claims that some producers on Ye‘s “Vultures 1” and “Vultures 2” have not received any payment. The first album was released in February and the second one in August 2024. Some producers have retained Bob Celestin to represent them.

“We have clients who’ve produced music on the Vultures album(s) and have still not been paid for their services even though both albums have been released,” music attorney Bob Celestin alleged, per the outlet. “Presently, we have no idea when payment will be made, which is so unfortunate and unfair. You would think Ye would be more sensitive to this issue because he is a producer.”

One of West’s most frequent collaborators, Digital Nas, was the producer to go public with this news. Digital Nas is known for his work with the SoundCloud generation, producing hit songs for Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd. He started working with West in 2020 when he was producing his “Donda” album. Apparently, the relationship has gone sour over some bad business.

“I’m showing y’all this to let y’all know how many vultures are in this music industry […] These n—-s are fighting over crumbs,” he alleged at the time. “‘Carnival’ made $47,000 publishing. These n—-s is old as f–k, don’t have no talent. But they use young n—-s sound and then they try to say they did something on the record when they didn’t do s–t!”