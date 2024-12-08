The hosts of the “Joe Budden Podcast” engaged in a spirited debate about comedian Andrew Schulz who they believe has made multiple distasteful jokes about Kendrick Lamar and Black women in recent weeks.

The controversy popped off when Lamar dropped his surprise album GNX in November 2024 with prior notification. Fans noticed on the song “wacced out murals” that K. Dot issued this declaration against White comedians: “Don’t let no White comedian talk about no Black woman. That’s law.”

Schulz fired back at Lamar on his “Flagrant” podcast, saying he could have his way with the rapper if he wanted to.

“Kendrick’s people and the gang affiliate, you know, everybody, his security, they will kill me, they will destroy me. They’ll find me in the street, they’ll f—ing cut me up, they’ll shoot, they’ll do whatever, I’m not a tough guy … But just Kendrick? I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar? I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not.”

Later in the podcast, Schulz added that “[Kendrick Lamar] is talking a lot of s—, but if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle … and make love to him if I wanted to.”

Joe Budden angrily rebuked Schulz, who is White and Jewish, saying that Black people cannot disparage or joke about any part of Jewish culture without “getting canceled.”

Another “Joe Budden Podcast” host, Ian Dunlap, however, pointed out the hypocrisy he sees in the situation.

“Kendrick called Drake a pedophile for f—ing five months, but the whole world got mad at a joke? Okay, it’s hypocritical,” he claimed.

Adam22 also supported Schulz on X last week. He accused hip-hop fans of fake outrage because they don’t like Schulz.

“Andrew Schulz is objectively hilarious and all the hip hop fans who are complaining about some jokes should go jump off a bridge,” Adam22 wrote. “It’s 2024 and the whole ‘get offended by everything and constantly complain about it on twitter’ thing is over. You listen to rap, inarguably the edgiest, most offensive form of popular music. Spare us the fake outrage to try and get people you don’t like out the paint.”