Rolling Out and AARP Shine at Miami Art Week

Rolling Out is thrilled to share an extraordinary moment from Miami Art Week, where we joined forces

with Black Public Media and AARP to present a groundbreaking screening of the feature documentary

“Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters”. This event was not just a film screening; it was

a salute to resilience, creativity, and profound impact of art within the African American community,

particularly during challenging times.

Can You Bring It is an important work that took over nine years to bring to life. Directed by the

talented Rosalynde LeBlanc, this documentary traces the history and legacy of one of the most significant

artistic responses to the AIDS crisis. Originally released in 2020, the film was sadly overshadowed by the

COVID-19 pandemic, which left many of its poignant messages unheard. However, the parallels between

the two pandemics—both of which disproportionately affected Black and brown communities—cannot

be ignored, and this screening provided a vital platform to discuss these shared experiences.

Rosalynd LeBlanc passionately highlights Bill T. Jones as one of the most socially, politically, and

emotionally compelling choreographers of our time. Through the film, she draws connections between

the original productions of in the Waters, staged over 30 years ago, and the present-day efforts

of a group of young dancers at Loyola Marymount University. This juxtaposition not only sheds light on

the history of the AIDS pandemic but also emphasizes the enduring power of art as a means of

expression and healing during times of crisis.

As the current troupe of dancers reconstructs the original choreography, they delve into a history that is

often overlooked, gaining a deeper understanding of the importance of storytelling through movement.

LeBlanc pushes the dancers to explore the themes of risk, sacrifice, love, and loss—elements that

resonate deeply within the African American experience. The rehearsal scenes are electric, showcasing the dancers’ commitment to honoring those who were lost while celebrating the transformative power of art. After the screening, the audience had the unique opportunity to engage with LeBlanc directly, asking questions that sparked meaningful discussions about the film’s themes and its relevance today.

Originally conceived as a book, LeBlanc shared her vision of translating the profound movements and

narratives into a visual format. It became clear that the dance required a dynamic presentation, making

the film an essential medium for conveying its powerful message.

In the true spirit of community, the discussion continued after the screening with a private brunch

hosted by Rolling Out honoring filmmaker LeBlanc. This gathering fostered a lively discussion about the

film and the vital issues it raises, emphasizing the importance of sharing and celebrating African

American stories.

AARP, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Americans

over 50, plays a crucial role in advocating for older adults and their families. Their commitment to

health, security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment aligns seamlessly with the themes of

resilience and empowerment showcased in “Can You Bring It”

Black Public Media also deserves recognition for its ongoing efforts to elevate the voices of visionary

content creators. By supporting the development of stories that reflect the global Black experience, they

inspire a more equitable and inclusive future. The collaboration between Rolling Out, Black Public

Media, and AARP at Art Basel was a formidable force, showcasing the strength and creativity within our

communities.

As we reflect on this powerful event, it is essential to recognize the importance of platforms that

celebrate African American stories. Rolling Out is dedicated to highlighting the narratives that shape our

culture and history, ensuring that voices within the community are heard, honored, and highlighted.

Can You Bring It serves as a reminder of the resilience of Black artists and the impact of their work in addressing social issues that affect us all.

We are proud to have been part of such a significant occasion during Miami Art Week. Together with

our partners, we will keep pushing boundaries, fostering dialogue, and inspiring future generations to

embrace their creativity and history.