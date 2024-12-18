James Mangold and Cynthia Erivo to be honored at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

December 18, 2024, Park City, UT — The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced today that writer-director-producer James Mangold (Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown) will be honored with the Trailblazer Award. Multi-hyphenate, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award–winning and two-time Academy Award nominated actress, singer, producer, and author Cynthia Erivo, currently starring in Universal Pictures’ Wicked, will be honored with the Visionary Award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival’s gala fundraiser, Celebrating Sundance Institute Presented by Google TV.

As previously announced, the evening will also honor Michelle Satter, Founding Senior Director of Artist Programs at Sundance Institute, for her longstanding commitment to nurturing artists and cultivating independent film through the Sundance Labs, where visionary artists convene to develop groundbreaking projects through an in-depth creative process, for the past four decades. The gala will be an evening in celebration of the Sundance Institute and its impact on the filmmaking community. The annual Vanguard Awards Presented by Acura will be awarded during the evening to Sean Wang, writer and director of Dìdi (弟弟), and Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, co-directors of Sugarcane, who premiered their films at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

This year’s gala, which will take place on January 24, 2025, at the new Grand Hyatt Deer Valley in Utah, will be co-chaired by Board Chair Ebs Burnough and long time Board Trustee Pat Mitchell. The annual gala enables the nonprofit to raise funds to support independent artists year-round through labs, grants, and public programming that nurture artists from all over the world.

James Mangold will be honored with the Trailblazer Award in recognition of his unwavering dedication and notable contributions to the field of cinema. As a writer, director, and producer he continues the tradition of filmmakers who can project their own vision and style onto a range of genres, uniting his films with constant humanist themes, intimate performances, and striking staging and imagery. Mangold’s relationship with Sundance began in 1994, when he first participated in the Institute’s year-round artist programs, designed to support emerging filmmakers. It was then that he developed the screenplay for his 1997 film Copland at the Sundance Screenwriters and Directors Labs. His directorial debut, Heavy, received the Special Jury Prize for Directing at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival. Over the years, Mangold has played a role in shaping the landscape of film, leaving an indelible impact on both the industry and popular culture. From Girl, Interrupted and Walk the Line to 3:10 to Yuma, Ford v. Ferrari and A Complete Unknown, this award celebrates Mangold’s lasting legacy of powerful storytelling.

“Sundance has been many things in my life; a far away dream on a mountain, a laboratory at which I developed the script for Cop Land, a festival at which I debuted Heavy, my first feature, and later, a place I have proudly mentored talented young filmmakers. I am floored and flattered that Sundance thought my body of work was worthy of this honor,” said James Mangold.

Cynthia Erivo will be honored with the Visionary Award for her uncompromising work and notable contributions to the entertainment industry. Currently receiving widespread critical acclaim and rave reviews for her performance as Elphab in Wicked, Erivo has made an indelible mark on both stage and screen. From her breakout portrayal of Celie Harris in Broadway’s The Color Purple, for which she won a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award, to her commanding performance in Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet, for which she was nominated for two Academy Awards, Erivo consistently brings profound skill, depth and artistry to every role. In Sundance Film Festival’s 2021 virtual edition Cynthia served as a jury member and returned to the Festival in 2023, as both an actor and producer, for her mesmerizing performance in Drift. Now, as the star in the biggest film in the world, Wicked, Erivo’s success serves as a testament to her ever-growing impact on film.

“Receiving the Visionary Award is an honor that fills me with immense gratitude. Sundance has always been a sanctuary for bold voices and transformative narratives, and to be a part of and recognized by this incredible community is deeply meaningful. Storytelling is the foundation of my work, and it’s a privilege to celebrate this art form alongside so many extraordinary creators. This recognition inspires me to continue championing bold, diverse stories that connect, challenge, and uplift us all,” said Erivo.

“James Mangold and Cynthia Erivo embody the very essence of creativity and impact within the arts,” said Amanda Kelso, Acting CEO of Sundance Institute. “James’ career reflects the heart of filmmaking: bold and authentic storytelling. His connection to the Sundance Institute, from his early days as a participant in our artist programs to his groundbreaking work as a director, has left a lasting impact on the film community. Cynthia’s journey, marked by electrifying performances in every project she touches, has made her a dynamic artist who inspires and empowers audiences and creators alike. We are thrilled to honor James with the Trailblazer Award and Cynthia with the Visionary Award, celebrating their extraordinary achievements and the powerful stories they continue to bring to life.”

The 2025 event is made possible with the generous support of Google TV. The Festival will take place from January 23–February 2, 2025, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with a selection of titles available online from January 30–February 2, 2025 for audiences across the country to discover bold independent storytelling

For more information about tables and tickets, please visit sundance.org/gala or contact [email protected]

Sundance Film Festival®

The Sundance Film Festival, a program of the nonprofit, Sundance Institute, is the pre-eminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide. The Festival has introduced some of the most groundbreaking films and episodic works of the past three decades, including Daughters, Dìdi (弟弟), A Real Pain, Sujo, Thelma, Will & Harper, Past Lives, 20 Days in Mariupol, The Eternal Memory, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, A Thousand and One, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Rye Lane, Navalny, Fire of Love, Flee, CODA, Passing, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Minari, Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, O.J.: Made in America, On the Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Top of the Lake, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me by Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine, An Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Reservoir Dogs, and sex, lies, and videotape. The program consists of fiction and nonfiction features and short films, series and episodic content, innovative storytelling, and performances, as well as conversations, and other events. The Festival takes place in person in Utah, as well as online, connecting audiences to bold new artists and films. The 2025 Festival will be held January 23–February 2, 2025. Be a part of the Festival at festival.sundance.org and follow the Festival on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

The Festival is a program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute. To date 2025 Festival sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors – Acura, AMC+, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Adobe; Leadership Sponsors – Audible, Casamigos, Omnicom Group, Shutterstock, United Airlines; Sustaining Sponsors – Canon U.S.A., Inc., Darling&Co., Dropbox, World of Hyatt®, IMDbPro, MACRO, Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Rye, University of Utah Health, Vimeo, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY, White Claw Hard Seltzer; Media Sponsors – Deadline Hollywood, IndieWire, Los Angeles Times, Variety, Vibe, TheWrap. Sundance Institute recognizes critical support from the State of Utah as Festival Host State. The support of these organizations helps offset the Festival’s costs and sustain the Institute’s year round programs for independent artists. Please visit festival.sundance.org for more.

Sundance Institute

As a champion and curator of independent stories, the nonprofit Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists across storytelling media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute’s signature labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Collab, a digital community platform, brings a global cohort of working artists together to learn from Sundance advisors and connect with each other in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Through the Sundance Institute artist programs, we have supported such projects as Beasts of the Southern Wild, The Big Sick, Bottle Rocket, Boys Don’t Cry, Boys State, Call Me by Your Name, Clemency, CODA, Drunktown’s Finest, The Farewell, Fire of Love, Flee, The Forty-Year-Old Version, Fruitvale Station, Half Nelson, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hereditary, Honeyland, The Infiltrators, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Woods, Love & Basketball, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Mudbound, Nanny, One Child Nation, Pariah, Raising Victor Vargas, Requiem for a Dream, Reservoir Dogs, RBG, Sin Nombre, Sorry to Bother You, Strong Island, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Swiss Army Man, A Thousand and One, Top of the Lake, Walking and Talking, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, and Zola. Through year-round artist programs, the Institute also nurtured the early careers of such artists as Paul Thomas Anderson, Wes Anderson, Gregg Araki, Darren Aronofsky, Lisa Cholodenko, Ryan Coogler, Nia DaCosta, The Daniels, David Gordon Green, Miranda July, James Mangold, John Cameron Mitchell, Kimberly Peirce, Boots Riley, Ira Sachs, Quentin Tarantino, Taika Waititi, Lulu Wang, and Chloé Zhao. Support Sundance Institute in our commitment to uplifting bold artists and powerful storytelling globally by making a donation at sundance.org/donate. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.