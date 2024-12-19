Shilo Sanders files bankruptcy after $11M assault settlement

A major decision in Shilo Sanders’ bankruptcy case has extended his attempts to pay off more than $11.89 million in debt. Judge Michael E. Romero of the Denver Federal Bankruptcy Court ruled that Sanders’ case can move forward, but it will go to trial to determine if his conduct during a 2015 confrontation with a school security guard was “willful and malicious.” The judge’s decision shifts the emphasis to Sanders’ intentions during the incident while keeping alive his attempt to eliminate his debt.

Shilo, who was 15 at the time, is accused of assaulting security guard John Darjean after an altercation in 2015. According to Darjean, Shilo elbowed and struck him, resulting in serious and irreversible damage, including incontinence. Darjean was the aggressor, according to Shilo and his father, Deion Sanders, who have denied these claims. Shilo was summoned to the trial and did not attend, therefore in 2022 a Texas state court granted Darjean a default judgment of $11.89 million.

Faced with collection efforts, the Colorado Buffaloes defensive back and son of Coach Prime filed for bankruptcy in October 2023, seeking relief from this debt. However, Darjean challenged the discharge, claiming that Shilo’s debt was the result of a “willful and malicious injury,” which would disqualify him from filing for bankruptcy and force him to pay the entire debt. Darjean’s lawyers requested summary judgment, arguing that the matter had already been decided in Texas, but Judge Romero rejected that. He concluded that the Texas court decision did not sufficiently examine Shilo’s mental state at the time of the 2015 incident, which is crucial in assessing willfulness and malice.

“This Court has already determined the issues of willful and malicious behavior will be re-litigated in this proceeding,” Romero said in his ruling issued Tuesday, obtained by USA Today Sports. “That determination will necessarily involve an examination of any justification, including self-defense, offered by Sanders for his allegedly willful and malicious behavior.”

If the judge had ruled in favor of Darjean, Shilo’s case would have suffered a significant blow. He would have had to pay the entire settlement to Darjean, pending any appeal. Instead, his case will continue to be fought in multiple courts nearly a decade after this incident first occurred. The next steps will be for a judge to decide on the intent and potential justification of 15-year-old Shilo during the altercation, while the trustees in charge of the bankruptcy will investigate his assets that Darjean claims are hidden. Darjean alleged that Shilo had hidden multiple assets in filings to the court. Shilo’s attorneys have denied the claim.

Shilo will play his final college game Dec. 28 against BYU in the Alamo Bowl.