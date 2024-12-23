Fans laugh at DDG after proclaiming he’s the ‘best rapper’

DDG is getting buried underneath an avalanche of fan outrage and mockery after declaring on social media that he is “the best rapper alive.”

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, known as DDG, made the statement following the release of his new track, “What You Bad For,” where he raps:

“Yeah, they cappin’ and sh-t on the blogs, they think I’m a bum, but f–k that sh-t / I like when they countin’ me out, ’cause I know I’m that n—-, I love that sh-t,” adding a bar about his ex-girlfriend, Hailey Bailey: “Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever, y’all know that I love that— (Go).”

DDG dated Hailey Bailey from early 2022 to fall 2023. Their relationship produced a child, Halo, who just celebrated his first birthday in December.

Fans react to DDG’s declaration as the ‘best’

Hip-hop heads’ reactions to DDG’s claim: