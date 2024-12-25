NBA Christmas Day preview and the best player props to bet on

Merry Christmas, everybody! This Dec. 25 marks the unofficial start of the NBA season, or pretty much when a majority of the world starts paying attention to the long NBA season. The NBA has made it an annual tradition to have a day jam-packed with some of the best matchups of the entire season. Here are rolling out‘s picks for today’s five NBA games.

Spurs vs. Knicks

The first matchup of the day will feature a potential future face of the NBA in Victor Wembanyama facing off against the best offense in the league in the New York Knicks. This will be Wemby’s first NBA Christmas game, and he will put on a show. Over the last two games, Wemby has recorded 29 blocks over the last four games, so it will be on him to slow down Jalen Brunson and a red-hot Karl-Anthony Towns, or KAT. Since KAT was traded to the Knicks, he looks like maybe the best big man in the Eastern Conference, and I believe he will show that against Wemby tonight. Wemby is long and has all the athletic ability to slow down KAT, but KAT is about 20 pounds heavier and might be playing the best basketball of his life currently. KAT will lead the Knicks over the Spurs, and it won’t be particularly close. Expect a Wemby masterclass, though, so possibly a triple-double with blocks.

Knicks win 110-89

Wemby triple-double

Jalen Brunson over on assists

76ers vs. Celtics

The second matchup of the day will feature the reigning champion Boston Celtics against one of the most disappointing teams of the season so far: the Philadelphia 76ers. This was the year the 76ers were supposed to challenge the Celtics for supremacy in the East, but this season has been anything but that. Their three stars have been injury-riddled, especially Paul George, who signed a max deal to join the team. The 76ers shouldn’t even be playing today in all seriousness; it should be the Milwaukee Bucks. Thankfully, George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid will all play today, so that should make the game somewhat competitive. However, the Celtics will prevail. The final score will be closer than the game actually is, and expect Jayson Tatum to continue his heater.

Celtics win 117-104

Jayson Tatum over on points

Joel Embiid under on points

Lakers vs. Warriors

The game everybody will be watching is this one. Curry vs. LeBron — a rivalry the NBA just won’t let die, and understandably so. This matchup carried the NBA for a decade now, including four straight finals between these two legends. Unfortunately, the NBA will also realize this needs to be the last time this matchup is marketed as the marque game unless LeBron is retiring next year. Both players are on the backend of their career; even though we love this matchup, LeBron and Curry will be the ones to disappoint today. Anthony Davis will be the best player on the floor, and Curry will continue his shooting slump. Expect a nail-biter, but the Lakers will pull it out with some clutch buckets from Anthony Davis.

Lakers win 105-101

Stephen Curry under on points

Anthony Davis over on points

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

The rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals will look a little different this Christmas. The Timberwolves look awful this season after trading KAT. I know they don’t want to admit it, but they made a huge mistake. Julius Randle, who they received back in the trade, just does not fit alongside Edwards and Rudy Gobert, and their being tenth in the West speaks to that. The Mavericks are riding high after making a huge trade themselves. Klay Thompson left Curry and the Warriors to play alongside Luka, and it was just what the doctor ordered for both parties. The Mavericks got the three-point shooter they so desperately missed in the Finals last year, and Thompson is getting the easiest looks of his career because of Luka’s extraordinary court vision. Expect big games from Luka and Kyrie Irving, who loves the Christmas stage. I expect Edwards to have a huge night himself, but it won’t stop the offensive onslaught that the Mavericks will bring.

Mavericks win 109-93

Anthony Edwards over 30 points

Luka Doncic triple double

Suns vs. Nuggets

The last matchup of the day will be the most exciting. In the Suns’ previous game, they played the Nuggets and got hammered by 27, so you know they will be looking for some Christmas revenge. The Nuggets do have the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career as he is second in the league in scoring. The Suns’ big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are all healthy and will play today, and I expect them to have their best game as a trio. They will be led by Kevin Durant offensively, and he will be the one to match Jokic’s scoring output. Jokic will go off today, but it won’t be enough as the balanced trio will each score over 20 tonight.