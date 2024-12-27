Alison Ball, unstoppable powerhouse CEO, shatters industry’s glass ceiling

Alison Ball stands as a formidable force in music business leadership, an industry where female executives remain underrepresented. As CEO of JBR Creative Group and President of Tungo, she has pioneered innovative strategies that bridge music and technology while reshaping.

With an impressive track record that includes serving as VP of A&R at Warner Brothers Records, Ball brings unique insights into navigating both professional excellence and personal fulfillment. From signing Eric Benét and working with legends like Prince and Chaka Khan to taking time off for motherhood and returning stronger than ever, she exemplifies how women can successfully chart their own course in the industry.

Alison Ball shares her journey from assistant to music executive powerhouse, offering wisdom on leadership, relationship-building and achieving balance at the highest echelons of the business.

Monisha J. Brown: Good morning, rolling out family. We are here today with another episode of “A Seat at the Table.” When I tell you I am excited to talk with this lady today, I am super excited because she is doing all the things. We talk about being a boss, but this is an actual boss.

I am here today with Alison Ball. She is the CEO of JBR Creative Group. She is the president of Tungo, which is a music technology company. She is the former VP of A&R at Warner Brothers. Basically, you can call her two things. You can call her a music executive or an industry guru. Take your choice. Alison, welcome to rolling out.

Alison Ball: Thank you so much. I’m so excited to be here. I am. Wow! I really listened to what you just said; I have too many things going on now. But I love my career. I’m super excited when it comes to music, technology and all the things.

Monisha J. Brown: Your journey in the music industry has had many significant achievements. You were the VP of A&R at Warner Brothers. Take us through the pivotal moments in your career, when you decided to transition and build on your expertise. It’s what we call betting on yourself.

Alison Ball: Well, it’s interesting that you say that because I am a serial entrepreneur. I didn’t grow up that way. I went to college, and I started in the music business as an assistant. I moved myself up. Along this journey in the music business, I did some of everything. I did take time off to have a family, too. I have two children, a 21-year-old and 18-year-old.

From 2004 to 2015/16, I decided to have children and take time off to work on my personal life. And, it was great. I started a cooking blog called “Ali in the Valley” because I have too much energy, and I’m creative. I still maintain Ali in the Valley. It’s a cooking blog on how to make healthy meals quickly for the urban soul. It really is about a balanced lifestyle.

Let me get back to your first question about my trajectory and how I became an entrepreneur. At Warner Brothers Records, I was there for eight years, I signed Eric Benét. I worked with Prince. I worked with Chaka Khan. I worked with Curtis Mayfield. I oversaw the entire A&R department, which was a very hard job, especially for a female.

I think it was one of those things where artists needed to be nurtured. I come from a nurture-base with making music, signing artists and picking songs. I work with the artists to determine their creative goals. Then, I go to my producers and writers, with whom I have great relationships, and tell them, ‘This is the story we’re trying to tell. This is where we’re going musically.’ I would say one of my superpowers in the music business is my relationship with producers. I’m very close to a lot of big producers who always have my back.

This article has been edited for length. Watch the complete interview above for an in-depth look at Alison’s journey as a female executive and CEO in the music industry.