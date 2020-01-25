Eric Benet is timeless at City Winery in Chicago

Eric Benet brought out the cool and sexy on a rainy Friday night in Chicago at City Winery. The 53-year-old R&B crooner was greeted with a wave of excited screams from his mostly female fans.

Benet got right to business and set the romantic mood for the evening. The usually clean shaven singer hit the stage with a full salt and pepper beard and maroon fedora. His faithful fans didn’t seem to have any issues with the new look. Benet explained that the new look he was sporting was for a new movie role.

By the time Benet started singing his song “News For You,” he was loose and into the groove. One of the highlights of the evening was listening to the Milwaukee native perform a cover of Prince’s song “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore.” If you weren’t too close, your eyes would think Prince was right there in the flesh.

We spoke to one of Benet’s loyal fans Tonya Haymon and asked what she thought of the show. “I thought he was timeless, incomparable, very impressive and great,” stated Haymon.

Take a look at a few pictures from the show in the gallery above.