Avery*Sunshine’s authenticity shines at The City Winery in Chicago

Avery*Sunshine brought her talents to The City Winery in Chicago on December 31, 2019, to help bring in the new year. Shiny dresses and sparkling jackets filled the venue in anticipation of the songstress. From the onset, Avery did not disappoint. Her upbeat and interactive performance played well with the audience.

What makes Avery so special is her ability to connect and “take it to church” when she has to. Her lyrics resonate and her authenticity is always on full display. Her connection to her husband, Dana Johnson — also her guitarist — is obvious and she is quick to remind him how lucky he is to have her. The audience also got a dose of her truth when she crooned, “Good things come to those who wait… Great things come to those who grind.”

“Seeing Avery Sunshine in concert is like being with your sweet auntie that makes you feel so good on the inside,” said Cherie M., a captivated member of the audience. “Her name says it all. She is a ray of sunshine that is good for the soul.”

Take a look at a few pictures from the show in the gallery above.