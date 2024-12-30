The attorney for Jay-Z has claimed to have located loopholes in the sexual assault lawsuit to have the case thrown out.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, attorney Alex Spiro plans to file to have the case dismissed. Spiro will claim the complainant, known only as “Jane Doe,” filed the suit before the statute of protection began.

Jay-Z claims ‘Jane Doe’ filed the complaint outside of legal protection limit

The entertainment publication reports that Spiro will assert “the statute was enacted in December 2000 — three months after Jane Doe claimed she was sexually assaulted by Jay-Z and Diddy at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.”

Secondly, Spiro will reportedly explain to the judge that even if the statute did apply in this case, it only covers the five boroughs of New York City (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, The Bronx and Staten Island). He said the alleged assault took place outside the city limits.

Jay-Z asserts the woman filed the complaint outside the geographical limit

According to Jane Doe’s lawsuit, the alleged assault took place in 2000 when she was 13 years old at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. However, Spiro will argue that the description of the residence where the complainant alleges the assault took place — “a large, white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway” — is 20 minutes outside New York City.

Lastly, Jay-Z’s lawyer states that Jane Doe’s legal complaint expired in August 2021.

Jane Doe’s attorney responds forcefully

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Jane Doe and 120 other clients in their class-action lawsuit against Diddy, had a response for Spiro.

“These are technical arguments being made and the law is clearly on our side and the side of alleged victims. The law is well settled that we are correct,” Buzbee told TMZ.