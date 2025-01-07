Elijah Everett on his come-up and Shaq becoming his mentor

Elijah Everett is a man of many talents. The former Philadelphia basketball player stands 6-foot-6, leading to work as a body double for Shaquille O’Neal and Tyler Perry. He is an actor with roles in “Baby Driver,” “Uncle Drew,” “The Hate You Give” and “Greenleaf.” He also sings – he’s related to David Ruffin – and raps like his mentor O’Neal. He’s also known for his comedy impressions.

How did growing up in Philadelphia affect you?

I think growing up in Philly made me humble. I think growing up in Philly made me humble, and it made me understand the essence of opportunity. And, you know, it made me a fighter. It made me resilient to a lot. And because I came from North Philadelphia, which is like, almost as low as you can get.

Where do you see yourself taking acting?

Take it to the highest level. It’s funny you asked that, because when I prayed or when I pray, I say what I really want. But when you. When somebody asks you, it’s like you always, like, you don’t know if you want to say it. But honestly, I want to be the greatest. Greatest actor in the world. I want to be up there with Denzel on Mount Rushmore.

What is E Square Cares?

I developed E Square Cares after my grandmother passed away in 2021. Shaq was the first donor to give a donation to E Square Cares, and that first year we had over 500 families come to the first event or what I call symposiums. The reason I started this nonprofit was because I was giving to the schools, but the neighborhood wasn’t getting any better. At one of our symposiums, a young woman shared on the mic that she was about to take her own life before attending. She broke down crying, and that moment showed me how vital it was to continue this event every year. We started small, stretching every dollar, and it worked out. Donations helped us provide 400-500 healthy food packs and host a buffet-style lunch to bring neighbors together. Building those connections is key—once people stop being strangers, they start helping each other. We also offer life coaches, financial advisors, and mentors to help attendees discover their purpose. When people find their purpose, they begin to care for themselves and their community, which is how you change a neighborhood—starting with the mind. That’s my focus.

What is your relationship with Shaq?

So my relationship with Shaq is good. I thank God that he’s a real one. Because he taught me how to be a man, and he’s just like anybody else. He going to keep it real with you. Some things he likes, some things he don’t like. And you got to know how to balance that with the guy. And I’m just thankful to have a relationship for so long with him that has lasted this long and that I’ve learned so much from him. You know, I don’t take it for granted one day, and it’s been a job, but at the same time, it’s been a friendship.

What do you appreciate the most about Shaq?

He taught me there is power in no. And there’s power in yes, but there’s power in who you are. He made me realize that. There was a time where I was doubtful of myself and to have a man that you look up to and that you both of us admire Superman, like as your superheroes. For him to come at me and say, I think you’re a fantastic actor. I think you’re this, I think you’re that. That boosted me to a whole nother level. So when you get it from somebody you admire as a man who is a place that you want to be, is everything. And it came at the perfect time, and I needed it and he knew it and he told me, and I went running, gunning, and I did my thing. I was thankful that he was there. Like I can’t put it in words how blessed that my life has been up to this point.