Travis Kelce talks wedding dates amid Taylor Swift romance

NFL superstar Travis Kelce Travis Kelce stirred up Swiftie nation when he discussed weddings on his podcast Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The future NFL Hall of Famer and his brother, Jason Kelce, hosted their latest episode of “New Heights” podcast — they are from Cleveland Heights, Ohio — when a caller asked about weddings in the fall.

Kelce engaged the caller, saying he is adamantly against matrimony during football season.

Travis Kelce ignites Swifties with wedding talk

“I’ve seen weddings in f—ing February,” he said. “I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I’m not sure if the fall is a good wedding season.”

Kelce told his brother Jason: “You gotta be willing to find a weekend where the team isn’t playing anybody good maybe.

“Also, if you really do have a problem with that, maybe it’s in her best interest to not have it in the fall, so that she knows you’re invested in the anniversary every time it comes around.

“I actually don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall because all the weddings I’ve been to, and all my friends always do it in the summer.”

Fans are clamoring for any information about Kelce and his girlfriend, global superstar Taylor Swift. The entertainment power couple has yet to get engaged. But fans are hoping that Kelce will put a ring on it soon.

Fans quickly pounced on the opportunity to opine about possible future nuptials. “bout time,” one X user wrote.

“It seems will be hearing wedding bells for Taylor swift and Travis Kelce very soon,” a second person said.